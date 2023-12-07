Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Canada Rare Earth Corp. (TSXV: LL) ("Canada Rare Earth" or the "Company") is excited to announce its clear strategy to grow revenue and earnings, building on its experience and market penetration in the rare earth minerals and products industry. With over a decade of experience in the rare earth industry, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on near-term cash flow opportunities and meet the evolving and growing demands of its customer base.

Peter Shearing, the newly appointed CEO of Canada Rare Earth, expressed enthusiasm about the Company's strategic direction, stating, "Our commitment to near-term cash flow opportunities, proprietary project development and strategic decision-making positions us very well for rapid and profitable growth within the global essential minerals market. We are dedicated to meeting the demands of our customers, expanding our market presence and ensuring sustained profitability."

The Canada Rare Earth Strategy:

Focus on Proprietary Opportunities and Projects with Near-Term Production: Canada Rare Earth is committed to executing strategic initiatives that capitalize on timely cash flow opportunities by partnering on or acquiring projects with existing or near-term production. Leverage Our Experience and Rare Earth Market Intelligence: Canada Rare Earth is selecting projects based on their suitability for key customer requirements and that specifically encompass rare earth and mineral co-products such as tin, titanium, zircon, tungsten, tantalum, and niobium. Leverage Our Geographic / Relationship Advantages: Canada Rare Earth strategically selects projects in regions providing a geographic or relationship advantage, building on existing Company resources and capabilities to ensure efficient operations with reduced risk.

Elements of the Canada Rare Earth Approach:

Balanced Decision Making: The Company strongly emphasizes both strategic and commercial aspects to ensure near-term profit creation and the generation of sustainable cash flow.

Collaboration with Rare Earth Partners: Canada Rare Earth remains actively engaged with rare earth industry and technology partners to gain valuable customer and market intelligence.

Market Broadening and Diversification: The Company adopts a proactive risk management approach by broadening and diversifying its markets and supply base, ensuring resilience and adaptability in a dynamic industry landscape.

Peter Shearing, CEO of Canada Rare Earth, commented, "As a company, we are committed to becoming a global essential minerals producer and supplier. We are developing relationships and selecting opportunities that deliver swift profits, diversified market demand and secure low-risk supply chains for our customers. Ultimately, we believe this strategy will yield enduring value."

About Canada Rare Earth Corp.

Canada Rare Earth Corp. operates a rapidly growing global essential minerals business built from over a decade of success in rare earth minerals and products. Our strategy leverages near-term positive cash flow opportunities supporting our business growth, including acquiring and developing proprietary projects, resources and processing capabilities and facilities. For more information on our strategy, please see our updated corporate overview at www.canadarareearth.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

