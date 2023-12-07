Antea Group Sponsors 2024 AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum Through Inogen Alliance

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Antea Group is proud to announce that through Inogen Alliance, we will be a sponsor of the ninth annual Global Water Stewardship Forum with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) for the second year in a row. The forum will take place June 5-6, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

As part of the Inogen Alliance and their water working group led by Beatrice Bizzaro, we will be attending with our Associates?Anew Global Consulting, Antea Brasil,?Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS)?in India,?HPC France, HPC Italy, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates in Australia, and Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand.

The AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum, held annually since 2016, stands as a key gathering where AWS community members and industry leaders come together to exchange knowledge and insights regarding the development of water stewardship practices. Through meaningful dialogues and collaborative partnerships, this forum has emerged as an important and well-attended event for the global water stewardship community.

"At Inogen Alliance we have been supporting clients all over the world in developing and implementing water stewardship, with the aim of acting in alliance with the environmental and hydrogeological contexts in which companies and organizations are located," shared Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy, Inogen Alliance global Water Working Group leader. "In our global Water Working Group, we currently have 37 colleagues from 17 countries which are part of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Professional Credentialing System for any implementors of the AWS Standard, a globally applicable and acclaimed framework which formalizes the achievement of water stewardship practices.'

Pre-registration is now open for AWS Members, followed by non-Member registration in mid-January 2024. If you are interested, get your tickets early as this event has a history of selling out. Inogen Alliance's global water team would love to see you in person at the AWS Forum in June!

Learn more about the 2-day event and its programming here.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 5,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore?our Associates?or?Contact Us. Watch for more?News & Blog updates here?and follow us on?LinkedIn.??

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.?





