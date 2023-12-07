Anzeige
O-I Glass, Inc.: O-I Glass is "Driving" Sustainability by Leveraging Biofuels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / O-I Glass, Inc.

O-I's Reims, France, plant is delivering champagne bottles to nearby customers with trucks powered by grapeseed and fryer oil.

The grapeseed oil is harvested in the Marne and Aubre regions of France and the fryer oil comes from the Paris region.

Leveraging biofuels in the transportation of our bottles results in a 60% CO2 emissions savings compared to diesel fuel and 80% less fine particle emissions.

"To be effective, our commitment to sustainable development must be 360° and involve all segments of our business, from purchasing to production, including our support functions and our day-to-day practices," said Walter Ferrer, O-I Managing Director, South West Europe. "While we are already well advanced in terms of the circular economy, with rates of recycled raw materials called cullet that can exceed 80%, we are working hard to increase the energy efficiency of our equipment, create more resilient supply chains, and improve the working conditions of our teams."

This method represents 70% of the plant's current champagne bottle deliveries. It is the Reims plant's ambition to deliver all champagne bottles to customers via this system within the next three years.

This is an example of O-I's sustainability journey to involve the entire value chain and transform our process, products and interconnected relationships to bring life to our vision for a sustainable future.

Trucks powered by biofuels are used to deliver glass bottles in Reims, France. (O-I Glass)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from O-I Glass, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: O-I Glass, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/o-i-glass-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: O-I Glass, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

