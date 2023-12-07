Ananda Professional Unveils GluNOzym + Reducose - a Breakthrough Solution for Balanced Blood Sugar and Healthy Weight Management

Ananda Professional unveils GluNOzym + Reducose®, a revolutionary product designed to redefine blood sugar management and support healthy weight. Combining innovative ingredients, including clinically researched Reducose®, this groundbreaking single-gummy solution blocks sugars and starches from turning into blood glucose. Backed by impressive clinical data, GluNOzym emerges as a game-changer in the wellness industry.

GEORGETOWN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Ananda Professional, a leader in advanced wellness solutions, proudly introduces GluNOzym + Reducose®, its most anticipated product launch to date. This groundbreaking supplement delivers a holistic approach to maintaining balanced blood sugar and promoting healthy weight, setting a new standard in the wellness industry.





GluNOzym Introduction

Improve blood sugar levels and avoid the sugar crash with GluNOzym





GluNOzym + Reducose® is designed to revolutionize the way we manage blood sugar and weight control. This cutting-edge supplement leverages the power of Reducose®, a proprietary extract of White Mulberry Leaf that delivers a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking a healthier, happier lifestyle.

The development of GluNOzym stands as a testament to Ananda Professional's cutting-edge healthcare manufacturing capabilities, showcasing their commitment to innovation and product excellence. Leveraging an advanced production facility that boasts a LEED Platinum rating, Ananda Professional adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility in the industry.

The accomplished development team at Ananda not only demonstrated expertise but also a dedication to enhancing user experience. They successfully transformed a complex ingredient, historically administered through a three-capsule per-dose regimen, into the convenience of a single dose gummy. This achievement not only reflects Ananda Professional's proficiency in formulating effective solutions but also underscores their commitment to consumer convenience and satisfaction.

The production facility at Ananda Professional operates under stringent quality control measures, holding certifications from reputable organizations such as SGS, cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice), and TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration). These certifications attest to the facility's adherence to rigorous standards, ensuring the safety, efficacy, and consistency of GluNOzym. The meticulous attention to quality aligns with Ananda Professional's mission to deliver products that meet and exceed industry benchmarks, providing consumers with confidence in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

"Alex Nance, President at Ananda Professional, emphasized the transformative impact of GluNOzym on wellness, stating, 'This isn't just a supplement; it's a paradigm shift in the world of well-being. The remarkable results we've witnessed in customers within a short time of being in the market are truly inspiring. A single gummy before a meal can make a significant difference, and we're eagerly anticipating the positive impact this product may have on improving people's lives.'"

For more information on GluNOzym and Ananda Professional's commitment to patient outcomes, please visit www.anandaprofessional.com.

