Fixinit, Inc. Launches Rideshare for Home Repairs in Initial Markets

Lehi, Utah and surrounding cities to be the first to access pioneering approach to on-demand home repairs with Fixinit.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Fixinit, Inc. the innovative on-demand home repair service, is thrilled to announce the beta release of its platform, revolutionizing the way residents in Lehi, Utah, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga, Utah, address their HVAC, electrical, and plumbing needs.

www.Fixinit.live operates as the ride-share for home repairs, providing users with the convenience of swift, reliable services at their fingertips. Whether it's a malfunctioning furnace or air conditioner, an electrical issue, or a plumbing emergency, www.Fixinit.live connects consumers with skilled professionals who can be at their door within 60 minutes.

Key Features of Fixinit Beta launch:

On-Demand Repairs: www.Fixinit.live brings the concept of on-demand services to the home repair industry. Users can request immediate assistance for HVAC, electrical, and plumbing issues with just a few clicks on their phones.

Ride-Share Model: Similar to popular ride-sharing apps, Fixinit.live matches users with certified and background-checked technicians in their local community. This ensures a quick and reliable response to every service request.

Wide Service Coverage: The beta release of Fixinit.live currently caters to the residents of Eagle Mountain, Saratoga, and Lehi, Utah. The company plans to expand its service areas based on user demand.

Three Core Services: Fixinit.live specializes in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) repairs, electrical services, and plumbing repairs. Users have the flexibility to choose the specific service they need with confidence in the expertise of www.Fixinit.live professionals.

Fast Response Time: Fixinit.live is committed to delivering prompt service. Users can expect a qualified technician at their doorstep within 60 minutes of placing a request if desired.

Price Transparency: Fixinit.live guarantees that prices for each service will not exceed the average for their respective communities. This commitment ensures fairness and transparency in all transactions.

"At Fixinit, we understand the urgency and stress that home repairs can bring. Our beta release is a significant step towards simplifying and expediting the repair process for residents in Eagle Mountain, Saratoga, and Lehi," said Josh Diamond, CEO of Fixinit. "We are excited to offer a reliable, on-demand solution that prioritizes both speed and quality while maintaining transparent and fair pricing."

www.Fixinit.live is now available for beta users in the service areas, and users are encouraged to head to www.fixinit.live to experience the future of on-demand home repairs.

For media inquiries, please contact: Josh Diamond support@fixinit.live

About Fixinit:

Fixinit is a revolutionary on-demand home repair platform that brings the convenience of ride-sharing to the world of HVAC, electrical, and plumbing services. Based in Utah, Fixinit connects users with certified professionals for swift and reliable repairs, ensuring a stress-free experience for homeowners.

Contact Information

Josh Diamond

Co-Founder

support@fixinit.live

SOURCE: Fixinit, Inc.

