Applied Research Works, Inc. Announces Cozeva's Achievement in NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation Program

SAN FRANCISCO / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Applied Research Works, Inc. (ARW), a leading provider of health data analytics and solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product, Cozeva, has successfully passed the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program. This significant milestone includes the exciting addition of Cozeva User Interface Entered + Enhanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and FHIR output, marking a transformative step in healthcare data management and quality reporting.









Historically, the period between January and mid-February has been a frantic time for supplemental data submission as it was considered "non-standard". Now and in the future, Cozeva's data is recognized as "standard" after successful data validation, extending the data collection timeline to May, collectively, a game-changing advantage for healthcare providers and payers.

Top DAV Validation Impacts:

Meaningful Improvements in HEDIS MY2023: Significant improvements in quality measures like blood pressure, diabetes control, and more. Reduced Chart Chase Burden for Payers: The DAV certification significantly decreases the need for payers to engage in time-consuming chart chases. Increased Provider Participation: This validation opens doors for greater provider confidence in data and participation to close care gaps. High Data Value: Shifting the expectation of the healthcare ecosystem of paying for transactional data management to actual validated data that tracks directly to performance improvement.

"The DAV certification process allows our customers to bypass the costly and time-intensive Primary Source Verification (PSV) step. By integrating Cozeva's Provider Portal Data and leveraging our advanced NLP for data validation, customers can efficiently gather clinical information, even from providers who cannot send data electronically, and provides a level of quality oversight that promotes confidence that their clinical efforts translate into credit in their measure performance." -- Alan Chuang, SVP of Customer Success.

A study by Sarawathula et al. (2023) in the Journal of the American Medical Association highlights the immense effort and cost involved in quality metric reporting, with a large academic medical center spending over 108,478 person-hours annually, primarily on data collection and validation. Cozeva's suite of solutions is designed to reduce these burdensome manual processes significantly.

By participating in the NCQA DAV program, ARW aims to alleviate the strain of HEDIS annual reporting for health systems and requestor partners. "NCQA's DAV program has shifted the burden of Primary Source Verification onto the data vendor, removing a significant stress factor for us," stated a large national health plan representative.

Cozeva's achievement in the NCQA DAV program is a testament to ARW's commitment to pioneering healthcare data management and quality reporting solutions for our customers.

Applied Research Works, Inc. (ARW) is a leading health information technology and analytics company offering solutions that transform data into actionable insights. Cozeva, its flagship product, is at the forefront of advancing healthcare quality and efficiency through innovative technology. Explore more at www.cozeva.com.

