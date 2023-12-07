Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Total Buyback Ticker/s: PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS) Date of Purchase: 7 December 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 53,588 Shares Average Price Paid Per Share: 40.35 USD Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 7 December 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 39,483 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 3,230 pence 40.62 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 3,158 pence 39.71 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 3,211 pence 40.38 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 7 December 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 3,572 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 40.30 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 40.20 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 40.21 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 7 December 2023 Number of Public Shares Purchased: 10,533 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 40.50 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 39.85 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 40.29 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 60.69 USD 48.19 GBP which was calculated as of 5 December 2023. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 186,368,481 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 24,588,269 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:ShareRepurchases)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207689951/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk