Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):
Total Buyback
Ticker/s:
PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS)
Date of Purchase:
7 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
53,588 Shares
Average Price Paid Per Share:
40.35 USD
Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue
Trading Venue:
London Stock Exchange
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
7 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
39,483 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
3,230 pence 40.62 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
3,158 pence 39.71 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
3,211 pence 40.38 USD
Ticker:
PSHD
Date of Purchase:
7 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
3,572 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
40.30 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
40.20 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
40.21 USD
Trading Venue:
Euronext Amsterdam
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
7 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
10,533 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
40.50 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
39.85 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
40.29 USD
PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 60.69 USD 48.19 GBP which was calculated as of 5 December 2023. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 186,368,481 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 24,588,269 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.
The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.
