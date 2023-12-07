Sweeping the Competition: Kept Companies' Bold Move to Acquire EcoSweep Makes Waves in Facility Maintenance!

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Kept Companies, a leading provider of facility maintenance services and the parent company of nine prominent brands, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of EcoSweep. EcoSweep, a specialist in eco-friendly commercial parking facility cleaning and maintenance, joins the Kept Companies family, reinforcing Kept Companies' commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable facility maintenance services.





"The acquisition of EcoSweep by Kept Companies marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We are thrilled to be chosen by the industry leader as it allows us to expand our unique services countywide. This partnership is a win-win for our customers and team members. Customers will benefit from Kept Companies' exceptional management team and robust technology platform, while our team members will have greater opportunities for career growth within a larger organization."

Matt Steinhauser, Principle of EcoSweep

EcoSweep specializes in environmentally-conscious commercial parking facility cleaning and maintenance, with services that include eco-friendly pressure washing, power sweeping, and parking lot striping. Their groundbreaking pressure washing system reduces water usage by an impressive 70 percent compared to traditional methods.

"We're excited to welcome EcoSweep into the Kept Companies family, This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a comprehensive and versatile facility maintenance service provider, offering specialized services to our clients and opening up new growth opportunities."

Jerry DiGiovanni, President of Kept Companies

About Kept

Kept is the parent company of nine leading facility maintenance brands. It started as a single mobile washing business, and today, offers a comprehensive suite of services, with over thirteen hundred skilled employees, and one thousand fully-equipped vehicles.

Since the beginning, hard work and perseverance have fueled the company's success. The company's continued investments in sustainability, innovation, and technology allow each of the Kept brands to provide the best service, at the best possible cost.

For more information about Kept Companies and our expanded suite of facility maintenance services, please visit www.keptcompanies.com or contact our sales team at 1-800-847-3735 or info@keptcompanies.com.

