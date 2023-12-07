Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement announced on November 13, 2023 (the "Placement").

Hard Dollar Component

In a first tranche closing of the Placement which took place on December 5, 2023, the Company issued a total of 12,342,856 common shares ("HD Shares") at a price of $0.07 per HD Share for aggregate proceeds of $864,000.

The hard dollar component of the Placement has been increased from $1,000,000 to $1,100,000. Following the first tranche closing and after giving effect to this increase, 3,371,428 HD Shares for aggregate proceeds of $236,000 remain to be issued under the hard dollar component of the upsized Placement.

The proceeds of the hard dollar component of the Placement will be used for further exploration of the Company's Muus Gold Project and for general corporate purposes.

Flow Through

The flow-through component of the Placement announced on November 13, 2023, has been increased from 3,333,333 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.075 per FT Share for aggregate proceeds of up to $250,000 to 4,666,666 FT Shares for aggregate proceeds of $350,000. The proceeds from the flow-through component of the Placement will be used to fund exploration programs on one or more of the Company's exploration properties located in Quebec that will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses" and once renounced, "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The flow-through component of the Placement and the balance of the HD component of the Placement are targeted to close on or about December 15, 2023.

The increase in the size of the HD and the flow-through components of the Placement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is an exploration company that owns 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold mineralization and is adjacent to and on strike with Iamgold's 5-million-ounce Nelligan gold project. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, dusty@bluethundermining.com (647) 848-1009.

