Essense of Australia: New Wedding Dress Collections From Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe Celebrate 'Visions of Grandeur'

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Prepare to be swept away by the newest designer wedding dress collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe by Essense of Australia. Inspired by the runway and reimagined for the aisle, these couture gowns are handcrafted with the finest fabrics and the most exquisite details for a truly memorable bridal moment.





"Brides are envisioning a glamorous and ultra-romantic wedding day, and they want a gown that embodies their exceptional love story," said Martine Harris, Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer of Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. "The new collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe feature high-fashion silhouettes, remarkable craftsmanship and opulent details that are beyond extraordinary."

This season's collections deliver ultra-luxurious gowns for every type of fashion-forward bride, from the chic minimalist to the glam bride with an eye for the details and a love for the finer things. Clean, simple silhouettes make an effortlessly sophisticated statement, while bold, dramatic designs exude eye-catching appeal. Luxe pearl details add a hint of head-turning shine, and gorgeous 3D floral lace, intricate beadwork and glittery tulle give gowns a showstopping flair.

Detachable design elements, such as statement sleeves, bows and overskirts, give brides a customized couture look, while unexpected colors like Black, Platinum and Windsor Blue add catwalk-worthy glamour to even the most captivating bridal look.

No matter their style, vision or love story, there's a couture gown designed to take every bride's once-in-a-lifetime romance to the next level. The stunning new gowns are now at a retailer near you-available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with select styles available in U.S. sizes 22 to 28. To find a store or to view the entire collection, visit MartinaLiana.com and MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

About Martina Liana

Risen from the creative vision of Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer Martine Harris and her international design team, Martina Liana has taken the world stage as a leading bridal fashion label-with the idea of giving every woman the chance to bring her bridal visions to life through custom design. From luxury fabrics and glamorous beadwork to the world's finest laces-these heirloom-quality details create elegant designs for the bride seeking a fashion statement that is one of its kind and truly her own. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLiana.com.

About Martina Liana Luxe

From award-winning bridal design brand, Martina Liana, comes Martina Liana Luxe-an exquisite new collection inspired by the bride with an eye for detail and a taste for the finer things. This exquisite collection invites brides to explore our designers' most personal interpretations of world runway trends-each personally handcrafted for a flawless, couture fit. Crafted with the finest materials from around the world, these gowns are embedded with unique qualities such as artisanal patterns and bespoke details that are completely unique to the label-establishing a new standard of fit and fabrication for the fashion-forward bride. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

