Q2 Net Sales of $125.0 Million

Q2 Gross Margin of 25.4%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 28.3%

Q2 EPS of $0.05/Share; Q2 Adjusted EPS of $0.14/Share

Q2 Adjusted EBITDAS Margin of 15.5%

Maryville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended October 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $125.0 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 3.2%, over the comparable quarter last year.

Gross margin was 25.4% compared with 32.4% in the comparable quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with $9.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $6.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with $12.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to an accrued legal settlement, the relocation, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $19.3 million, or 15.5% of net sales, compared with $25.6 million, or 21.1% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were very pleased with our second quarter results, which continued to reflect our innovative new product introductions and our consumers' enduring loyalty to the Smith & Wesson brand. Top line revenue and unit shipments were both up versus last year, while channel inventories actually decreased slightly in the period. This robust sell through, combined with our shipments outperforming NICS in the quarter by over 7%, underscores our belief that our strong performance was due to share gains at the retail counter. With demand levels expected to remain elevated through our traditionally busy season, a strong balance sheet, and a significant reduction in capex on the horizon as we wind down the major investment in our new facility in Tennessee, we expect to be in a very strong position to drive returns for our stockholders throughout the second half of fiscal 2024 and in fiscal 2025."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Although our gross margin continues to be temporarily pressured by fixed-cost absorption, inflationary factors, and inventory reserve adjustments, we strengthened our working capital position by reducing production to drive internal inventory levels down and we anticipate that the temporary margin headwinds will abate in the fourth quarter. We repurchased nearly 646,000 shares during the third quarter, utilizing $8.2 million of our $50 million authorization, and paid $5.5 million in dividends. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, our board of directors has authorized a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on December 21, 2023 with payment to be made on January 4, 2024."

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast on December 7, 2023 to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-877-704-4453. Interested parties from outside North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-201-389-0920. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of:

October 31, 2023



April 30, 2023

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

ASSETS

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,192

$ 53,556

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $22 on October 31, 2023 and $23 on April 30, 2023

59,773



55,153

Inventories

163,291



177,118

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,870



4,917

Income tax receivable 4,713



1,176 Total current assets

281,839



291,920 Property, plant, and equipment, net

253,253



210,330

Intangibles, net

2,823



3,588

Goodwill

19,024



19,024

Deferred income taxes

8,085



8,085

Other assets 7,949



8,347 Total assets $ 572,973

$ 541,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 44,536

$ 36,795

Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

23,197



20,149

Accrued payroll and incentives

19,889



18,565

Accrued income taxes

190



1,831

Accrued profit sharing

1,504



8,203

Accrued warranty 1,578

1,670 Total current liabilities

90,894



87,213

Notes and loans payable, net of current portion

64,836



24,790

Finance lease payable, net of current portion

36,209



36,961

Other non-current liabilities 7,532



7,707 Total liabilities

199,471



156,671 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 75,322,622 shares issued and 46,636,482 shares outstanding on October 31, 2023 and 75,029,300 shares issued and 45,988,930 shares outstanding on April 30, 2023

75



75

Additional paid-in capital

286,341



283,666

Retained earnings

517,682



523,184

Accumulated other comprehensive income

73



73

Treasury stock, at cost (29,686,140 shares on October 31, 2023 and 29,040,370 shares on April 30, 2023) (430,669 )

(422,375 ) Total stockholders' equity 373,502



384,623 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 572,973

$ 541,294



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



For the Three Months

Ended October 31,



For the Six Months

Ended October 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022

(In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 124,958

$ 121,035

$ 239,201

$ 205,429

Cost of sales

93,192



81,773



177,034



134,696 Gross profit

31,766



39,262



62,167



70,733 Operating expenses:















Research and development

1,724



1,869



3,522



3,542

Selling, marketing, and distribution

10,952



9,431



20,993



17,458

General and administrative

15,322



15,435



29,536



33,288 Total operating expenses

27,998



26,735



54,051



54,288 Operating income

3,768



12,527



8,116



16,445 Other income/(expense), net:















Other income(expense), net

141



790



188



1,463

Interest (expense)/income, net

(646 )

(420 )

(492 )

(854 ) Total other (expense)/income, net

(505 )

370



(304 )

609 Income from operations before income taxes

3,263



12,897



7,812



17,054

Income tax expense

765



3,249



2,196



4,094 Net income $ 2,498

$ 9,648

$ 5,616

$ 12,960 Net income per share:















Basic - net income $ 0.05

$ 0.21

$ 0.12

$ 0.28 Diluted - net income $ 0.05

$ 0.21

$ 0.12

$ 0.28 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic

45,977



45,815



46,042



45,777

Diluted

46,361



46,106



46,458



46,104



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months

Ended October 31,



2023



2022

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 5,616

$ 12,960

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

17,327



15,171

Loss/(gain) on sale/disposition of assets

682



(43 ) Provision for recoveries on notes and accounts receivable

(1 )

(13 ) Stock-based compensation expense

2,759



2,605

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(4,619 )

18,324

Inventories

13,827



(59,814 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(4,953 )

(2,493 ) Income taxes

(5,178 )

(11,555 ) Accounts payable

14,682



5,889

Accrued payroll and incentives

1,324



(329 ) Accrued profit sharing

(6,699 )

(7,915 ) Accrued expenses and deferred revenue

2,859



307

Accrued warranty

(92 )

(130 ) Other assets

397



521

Other non-current liabilities (175 )

(1,650 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

37,756



(28,165 ) Cash flows from investing activities:







Payments to acquire patents and software

(125 )

(256 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

45



85

Payments to acquire property and equipment (66,983 )

(39,419 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(67,063 )

(39,590 ) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from loans and notes payable

50,000



-

Payments on notes and loans payable

(10,000 )

-

Payments on finance lease obligation

(681 )

(559 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock

(8,212 )

-

Dividend distribution

(11,080 )

(9,153 ) Proceeds to acquire common stock from employee stock purchase plan

722



753

Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units (806 )

(1,039 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

19,943



(9,998 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(9,364 )

(77,753 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 53,556



120,728 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,192

$ 42,975 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for:







Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 1,725

$ 1,089

Income taxes $ 7,353

$ 15,721



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022



$



% of

Sales



$



% of

Sales



$



% of

Sales



$



% of

Sales GAAP gross profit $ 31,766



25.4%

$ 39,262



32.4%

$ 62,167



26.0%

$ 70,733



34.4%

Relocation expenses

409



0.3%



1,735



1.4%



1,312



0.5%



2,978



1.4%

Settlement

3,200



2.6%



-



0.0%



3,200



1%



-



0.0% Non-GAAP gross profit $ 35,375



28.3%

$ 40,997



33.9%

$ 66,679



27.9%

$ 73,711



35.9%

































GAAP operating expenses $ 27,998



22.4%

$ 26,735



22.1%

$ 54,051



22.6%

$ 54,288



26.4%

Spin related stock-based compensation

(3 )

0.0%



(25 )

0.0%



(7 )

0.0%



(54 )

0.0%

Relocation expenses

(1,652 )

-1.3%



(1,354 )

-1.1%



(4,661 )

-1.9%



(2,330 )

-1.1% Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 26,343



21.1%

$ 25,356



20.9%

$ 49,383



20.6%

$ 51,904



25.3%

































GAAP operating income $ 3,768



3.0%

$ 12,527



10.3%

$ 8,116



3.4%

$ 16,445



8.0%

Settlement

3,200



2.6%



-



0.0%



3,200



-



-



0.0%

Spin related stock-based compensation

3



0.0%



25



0.0%



7



0.0%



54



0.0%

Relocation expenses

2,061



1.6%



3,088



2.6%



5,973



2.5%



5,308



2.6% Non-GAAP operating income $ 9,032



7.2%

$ 15,640



12.9%

$ 17,296



7.2%

$ 21,807



10.6%































GAAP net income $ 2,498



2.0%

$ 9,648



8.0%

$ 5,616



2.3%

$ 12,960



6.3%

Settlement

3,200



2.6%



-



0.0%



3,200



1.3%



-



0.0%

Spin related stock-based compensation

3



0.0%



25



0.0%



7



0.0%



54



0.0%

Relocation expenses

2,061



1.6%



3,088



2.6%



5,973



2.5%



5,308



2.6%

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,234 )

-1.0%



(778 )

-0.6%



(2,580 )

-1.1%



(1,287 )

-0.6% Non-GAAP net income $ 6,528



5.2%

$ 11,983



9.9%

$ 12,216



5.1%

$ 17,035



8.3%

































GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.05





$ 0.21





$ 0.12





$ 0.28





Settlement

0.07







-







0.07







-





Relocation expenses

0.04







0.07







0.13







0.12





Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.03 )





(0.02 )





(0.06 )





(0.03 )



Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.14

(a)



$ 0.26





$ 0.26





$ 0.37





































(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.





















SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022















GAAP net income $ 2,498

$ 9,648

$ 5,616

$ 12,960

Interest expense

1,233



566



1,788



1,135

Income tax expense

765



3,249



2,196



4,094

Depreciation and amortization

7,972



7,599



17,203



15,126

Stock-based compensation expense

1,484



1,428



2,759



2,605

Settlement

3,200



-



3,200



-

Relocation expense

2,195



3,088



4,113



5,308 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS $ 19,347

$ 25,578

$ 36,875

$ 41,228

















15.5%



21.1%



15.4%



20.1%



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ (2,874 ) $ (35,310 ) $ 37,756

$ (28,165 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(34,996 )

(28,004 )

(67,063 )

(39,590 ) Free cash flow $ (37,870 ) $ (63,314 ) $ (29,307 ) $ (67,755 )

