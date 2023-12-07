AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on January 18, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on January 18, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.

AXIS Capital also announced that its Board of Directors has renewed its authorization for the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's common shares, which may be effected from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions through December 31, 2024. The timing and amount of the repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including market, corporate and regulatory conditions.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.0 billion at September 30, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

