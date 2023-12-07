CNH Industrial: New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor Earns Special Mention in TIME's Best Invention List 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / CNH Industrial

Brand of CNH Industrial New Holland Agriculture's T7 Methane Power LNG tractor won a Special Mention in the world famous TIME's Best Invention List in the 2023 edition New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor: The 200 Best Inventions of 2023 | TIME.

Every year for over two decades, TIME editors have highlighted the most impactful new products and ideas, recognizing products, software and services that are solving compelling problems in creative ways. This year's special mentions list featured 50 inventions recognized for their unique impact.

Carlo Lambro, New Holland Brand President said: "It's an honor to receive such a prestigious recognition from TIME, a publication with an esteemed legacy in journalism. This mention reflects the long commitment New Holland has in sustainability and our role of leadership in the agricultural sector. This award is a milestone for the company so congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to achieve such incredible results."

The T7 Methane Power LNG represents the continued growth of New Holland's Clean Energy Leader journey, with new developments of Methane Power tractor offering.



