Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a specialty chemical company, announced today a fourth plant has earned International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS). The company now leads its industry with the number of certified carbon black production sites.

Orion's facility in Cologne, Germany, was the company's latest plant to pass extensive audits that confirmed the site's compliance with rigorous ISCC PLUS sustainability requirements. The plant was certified for producing circular and bio-circular raw materials.

"Orion has long been a leading innovator developing circular solutions and sustainable products for customers," Orion CEO Corning Painter said. "ISCC PLUS verifies the transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials in our value chain. It also shows our dedication to sustainability."

Last year, Orion was the first to achieve ISCC PLUS for multiple carbon black grades made from different feedstocks at plants in two regions of the world. The facilities were in Borger, Texas; Belpre, Ohio; and Jaslo, Poland. The three facilities were recertified this year.

"In addition to the sustainable grades for rubber applications produced in the three plants, the certification of our Cologne plant is an important milestone for Orion's sustainability because the facility produces a wide variety of specialty products for several applications, including batteries, coatings, printing and polymers," Painter said.

A decade ago, Orion was the first major producer to develop and commercialize carbon black made from renewable feedstocks, such as industrial-grade vegetable oils or other oils derived from waste and residues of biological origin from agriculture or forestry.

Orion is also the only carbon black producer in the BlackCycle initiative, an EU-funded project focused on developing the production of circular carbon black.

The ISCC PLUS certification is granted by the Cologne-based ISCC Association, which promotes the sustainable production of biomass, circular and bio-based materials and renewables.

About Orion S.A.

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers' exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability, and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 15 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company's corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world's longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers' needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

