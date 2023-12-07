Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announced today that it has been selected by Vision Lithium to complete an environment baseline assessment for the Sirmac Project located in the Plan Nord region of Québec. Lithium is one of the critical minerals required to advance Canada's multi-billion dollar commitments to onshoring electric vehicle and battery production as it aims to be a leader in the energy transition.

This project represents a $1.3 million contract for the first of a multiphase project to evaluate the environmental impact of Vision Lithium's Sirmac project. The baseline program will be split into a combination of terrestrial, aquatics and geochemical programs, which is expected to commence work this year.

"BluMetric's experience and active involvement in nearby advanced lithium projects is invaluable for advancing baseline studies for the environmental assessment of other local projects like Sirmac," stated Yves Rougerie, CEO of Vision Lithium. We look forward to working with the dedicated BluMetric team and Indigenous communities for the development of our project."

This contract underscores BluMetric's strategic focus to support the upcoming lithium industry, which is expected to be a significant growth area for the Company. BluMetric offers specialized skills and extensive experience in lithium project planning and delivery, drawing on a diverse local teams located throughout Canada to provide tailored guidance for clients.

"We are excited to work with Vision Lithium as they develop their project alongside First Nations and local communities", said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "Our mining strategy continues to play out as we leverage our critical minerals mining expertise throughout our Montréal, Sudbury and Yellowknife offices, with marketing efforts in Nunavut. BluMetric is solidifying itself as a leading full-service partner of choice in providing environmental services and water technologies throughout the entire lifecycle of mining projects."

About Vision Lithium

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a positive PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in Q1 2023 and is committed to advancing the project towards production. The PEA is available on the Company's website at www.visionlithium.com and on SEDAR.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 180 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

