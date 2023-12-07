Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2023 | 23:38
Commencement Bank: Commencement Bank Named Best in Business by South Sound Business Magazine

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Commencement Bank is honored to be recognized as one of South Sound Business's 2023 Best in Business recipients. South Sound Business Magazine recently held a contest that asked residents to vote on the "Best in Business" for several categories and industries. Commencement Bank secured the spot for best local bank for businesses.

"We are committed to offering relationship-focused banking in our markets and are honored to have been recognized as the 2023 Best Local Business Bank. Our bankers take a tremendous amount of pride in serving their clients and community, which results in relationships built on integrity and trust. I am so proud of our entire team for their dedication, hard work and passion for exemplifying the values of local banking," said John Manolides, Chief Executive Officer.

About Commencement Bank
Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253.284.1802

Nigel L. English, President, and Chief Operating Officer | 253.284.1801

General Inquiries: hello@commencementbank.com

SOURCE: Commencement Bank (WA)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
