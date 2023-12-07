Think Research's Learning Management System to Support Healthcare Professional Education and Training

3-Year SaaS Agreement entered earlier this year Provides Clinical Trial Site Onboarding and Training to Clinical Research Associates

Re-occurring contract as a white-labelled, bolt-on education platform for a global pharmaceutical company, supporting continually evolving physician and pharmacist online education needs

MDBriefCase announces two additional education partnerships

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, launched earlier this year a SaaS-based Learning Management System that has been selected by a global pharmaceutical company as a bolt-on white-label education platform to support continually evolving pharmacist and physician online pharma education and training.

Sachin Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Think Research stated, "Our Learning Management System continues to gain market momentum with a pharmaceutical client leveraging our technology to deliver essential education and training to clinicians who administer its solutions within healthcare delivery systems. Our Data and Software Division continues to drive essential value for clinicians and healthcare delivery systems globally."

In addition to the LMS news, MDBriefCase, a Think Research company, and leading global provider of accredited online continuing medical education is leveraging expertise in oncology to expand education and training partnerships in the field, including new partnerships with the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology (CARO) and Women in Cancer/All in Cancer (WinC-AlinC).

Additionally, MDBriefCase is extending its education and training expertise into new value-added specialty areas, expanding into the field of neurology through a new strategic partnership with the Canadian League Against Epilepsy (CLAE). As academic partners, MDBriefCase and CLAE are co-developing a series of educational modules addressing current challenges facing clinicians in the treatment and management of epilepsy, slated for launch in 2024.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software and data solutions. The Company's evidence-based healthcare solutions support clinical decision-making, improve access to services, enable practitioners to gain better capabilities and knowledge, and help to standardize care to facilitate better healthcare outcomes. Think Research has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its digital solutions platform and group of companies. The Company's focused mission is to become an essential platform that helps healthcare clinicians, institutions and networks to provide the best care and information.

Think licenses its solutions to over 16,000 facilities for over 331,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Over 3 million patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via the BioPharma Services entity that Think acquired on September 10, 2021. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com.

