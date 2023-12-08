Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
07.12.23
09:34 Uhr
7,900 Euro
+0,100
+1,28 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8008,00007.12.
7,8007,95007.12.
PR Newswire
08.12.2023 | 02:06
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing

New G-SHOCK THE RIDE Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of G-SHOCK THE RIDE, a virtual attraction that allows users to experience what it might be like to participate in the durability testing Casio puts the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches through. The amusement-park-like virtual ride is accessible on the social virtual reality platform VRChat.


In October 2023, Casio opened a virtual G-SHOCK STORE on VRChat to provide metaverse-based content offering visitors experiences with G-SHOCK customization, as well as seeing how VRChat avatars look wearing watches they have created, and more. The space is designed to serve as a touchpoint between the G-SHOCK brand and new users.

Now, as a second offering of VRChat-based content, Casio is releasing G-SHOCK THE RIDE, a ride-type attraction offering users simulated experiences of futuristic G-SHOCK durability tests.

While based on G-SHOCK durability tests actually conducted at the Hamura R&D Center, a base of development for the brand's watches, G-SHOCK THE RIDE goes far beyond, featuring a narrative that imagines the form those durability tests might take in the future. The attraction invites users to hop on board a G-SHOCK with their avatar as if stepping onto a ride at an amusement park, to enjoy the kind of fantastic, beyond-reality immersive experiences that are only possible in virtual reality spaces. In addition to the fun, game-like enjoyment G-SHOCK THE RIDE offers, the attraction provides a space expressing the true, reality-based worldview of G-SHOCK with the exacting durability tests the brand conducts to ensure the unparalleled toughness of its watches.

Scenes from G-SHOCK THE RIDE

¦About VRChat

VRChat is a virtual reality metaverse platform that enables users to assume the forms of avatars and enjoy interactive experiences in virtual worlds. Millions of people have formed a wide array of user communities in which they can freely enjoy activities in metaverse spaces on the platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295128/img01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295129/PR_Newswire.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-metaverse-based-virtual-ride-through-the-world-of-g-shock-durability-testing-302008529.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.