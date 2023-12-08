Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wertvolle Beteiligungen und gute Nachrichten lassen den Kurs explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2023 | 05:46
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Masangsoft Updates MICROVOLTS: Recharged with Clan Battles

Enjoy unique battles and distinctive graphics in this third-person casual shooting PC online game that pursues a NOP2W approach

Microvolts New Update

BUSAN, South Korea, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TPS game MICROVOLTS: Recharged (MVR), which has captivated global fans, added clan battles in an update on November 28 at 6 AM (UTC).

Since its launch on September 9 this year, MICROVOLTS: Recharged, developed by Masangsoft, has been undergoing continuous updates based on participant feedback. With the addition of clan battles on November 28, a clan battle event to determine the best clan will run for about three weeks from December 2. Additionally, new costume products for the Christmas season and a Christmas diorama stand obtainable through attendance checks will be introduced. The game is set to unveil enhanced updates while maintaining its core concept and offer exciting new modes and products with the latest update.

[Update List]

  • Clan Battle Addition: A system for competing to become the top clan.
  • Christmas Season RT Replacement: An opportunity to acquire seasonal costume products available only during Christmas.
  • Christmas Attendance Rewards: The chance to obtain a limited diorama stand through attendance checks.
  • Bomb Mode Addition: A confrontation between teams setting and defusing bombs.
  • Voting System Improvement: A voting system upgraded from the existing method.

[Upcoming Update List]

  • League Addition: A competitive system to verify skills with tiers.
  • Game Reward Enhancement: An increase in mission count and additional rewards for mission completion, along with playtime rewards.

[About MICROVOLTS: Recharged]

MICROVOLTS: Recharged (MVR) is a free PC online shooting game, accessible on Steam, that offers exciting and thrilling battles in the charming Micro World. Players can engage in fun battles across various themed maps and modes. The third-person perspective provides a broad view for easy real-time understanding of combat situations. Use seven unique types of weapons to create your strategy for victory. Choose your avatar from nine distinct action figures and style it with various costumes. Easy controls and the inherent casualness of the game offer stress relief for players. Join the exciting adventure with MVR for a delightful experience unlike any other in hardcore gaming.

For more information, visit the following official sites.

Website: https://mv.masanggames.com/
Forum: https://mv-forum.masanggames.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426440/MICROVOLTS_Recharged/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MicrovoltsRecharged/
Discord: https://discord.gg/tKdzjmUYfj

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9adace9-c48f-4d9a-ace3-c7e5087e5bf7


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.