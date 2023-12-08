Anzeige
WKN: A2QR4S | ISIN: NO0003058109 | Ticker-Symbol: 9K1
Frankfurt
07.12.23
09:15 Uhr
1,830 Euro
+0,030
+1,67 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC HALIBUT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC HALIBUT AS 5-Tage-Chart
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP LTD0,0010,00 %
CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG0,494-3,14 %
CENNTRO ELECTRIC GROUP LIMITED0,147-1,34 %
HARDCORE DISCOVERIES LTD0,0910,00 %
NORDIC HALIBUT AS1,830+1,67 %
PURMO GROUP OYJ6,5600,00 %
SEACREST PETROLEO BERMUDA LIMITED0,8040,00 %
SOLVAY SA112,95+0,31 %
SPARK POWER GROUP INC0,550-0,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.