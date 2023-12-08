Das Instrument 27N DE000A2LQU21 CANNOVUM CANNABIS INH ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2023The instrument 27N DE000A2LQU21 CANNOVUM CANNABIS INH ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2023Das Instrument Z2UA BMG7947V2045 SEACR.PETROLEO BERM. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023The instrument Z2UA BMG7947V2045 SEACR.PETROLEO BERM. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2023Das Instrument 0SQ AU0000198582 CENNTRO ELECTRIC GRP.LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023The instrument 0SQ AU0000198582 CENNTRO ELECTRIC GRP.LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2023Das Instrument MVF1 KYG0410B1023 APOLLO FUT.MOB.HKDORD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2023The instrument MVF1 KYG0410B1023 APOLLO FUT.MOB.HKDORD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2023Das Instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2023The instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2023Das Instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023The instrument 9K1 NO0003058109 NORDIC HALIBUT AS NK 5 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2023Das Instrument MK00 CA56086L2012 MAKARA MINING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2023The instrument MK00 CA56086L2012 MAKARA MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2023Das Instrument SOL BE0003470755 SOLVAY S.A. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2023The instrument SOL BE0003470755 SOLVAY S.A. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2023Das Instrument S12 CA84651C1095 SPARK POWER GROUP A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.12.2023The instrument S12 CA84651C1095 SPARK POWER GROUP A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2023