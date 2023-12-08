Electric Vehicle Tires Market worth $11.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Tires Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2023 to USD 11.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.7%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rise in focus towards e-mobility is expected to increase the demand for electric vehicle tires. Also, the strong policies set by the regulatory bodies and governments to combat carbon effluents from passenger and commercial vehicles is anticipated to promote the revenue growth of electric vehicle tires market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Tires Market".

247 - Tables

49 - Figures

262 - Pages

Electric Vehicle Tires Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 11.2 billion by 2030 Growth Rate CAGR of 21.7% Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Propulsion, Vehicle Type, Load Index, Application, Rim Size, Sales Channel, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for replacement tires Key Market Drivers Growing demand for better fuel efficiency

Passenger Cars segment is expected to have largest share in the global electric vehicle tires market

The passenger cars segment is expected to hold the largest share of the electric vehicle tires industry during the forecast period. The demand for electric vehicle tires among several automotive manufacturers is rising to help increase EV sales due to the focus on reducing CO2 emissions from passenger cars. Tire manufacturers are working closely with the automakers to develop and provide EV tires for passenger cars. In June 2022, Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin announced a collaboration up to 2025 to develop the next-generation tires for premium electric vehicles. In January 2023, Pirelli & C. SpA announced that it would be supplying P Zero Elect tires for the BMW i4 M50. In addition, vehicle utilization is on the rise in developing economies due to increasing cab-sharing facilities, which will create growth opportunities for the market.

Off-road application segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth in global electric vehicle tires market

The Off-road segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the electric vehicle tires market by 2030. The off-road application of electric vehicle tires includes heavy-duty trucks and construction. There has been a rapid growth of the construction industry in developing economies, which has catalysed the demand for off-road tires. North America is the largest market for pick-up trucks for transporting goods and passengers. Many vehicle manufacturers such as Ford, Chevrolet, Rivian, Tesla, and more are releasing electric pick-up trucks. Ford has offered F-150 lightning since 2022. The Rivian R1T pick-up truck was released in September 2021. Chevrolet will offer the next-generation Silverado EV pick-up truck from 2024, while Tesla will deliver the Cybertruck in November 2023 for off-road applications. The growing availability of electric trucks will increase the demand for off-road electric vehicle tires. Many fleet owners that provide vehicles at construction and mining sites are being educated regarding the long-term economic benefits of using electric vehicles and, in turn, electric vehicle tires. Hindustan Zinc Limited, an Indian mining and resource production company, has added Normet Agitator SmartDrive EV into its underground mining operations. Off-road vehicles must operate in harsh environments. There is an increasing need for high-quality electric vehicle tires that have excellent durability and better grip for all terrains. Many key tire manufacturers are investing heavily in this segment and launching off-road capable tires. In October 2023, Toyo Tires (Japan) introduced its new line of all-terrain off-road replacement tire Open Country A/T III EV for electric off-road light trucks in North America. It features a sidewall AeroWing technology to improve rolling resistance. It was first fitted in February 2024 for Ford F-150 Lightning and subsequently will be made available for other electric trucks such as Rivian R1S and GMC Hummer EV.

Germany to lead the electric vehicle tires market in Europe

Germany is expected to be the largest market in Europe for electric vehicle tires during the forecast period. Germany is considered the hub of the automotive industry and the largest producer of passenger cars. Increasing sales of electric passenger cars is the key driving factor for electric vehicle tires in Germany. The advancement of the automotive industry in Europe is another key factor impacting the growth of the electric vehicle tires market in the region. This contributes to the high growth of the electric vehicle tires market in the region. Increasing government initiatives regarding controlling carbon emissions are boosting the sales of electric vehicles in Europe, which will boost the electric vehicle tires market in the region. In March 2023, Norway became the first country in the world to announce a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2025. Other European countries, such as the UK, Denmark, and Sweden, have also announced plans to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles by 2030 or earlier.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=219022969

Key Market Players:

The major players in Electric Vehicle Tires Companies include Michelin (France), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation (US), Continental AG (Germany), and Pirelli & C. SpA (Italy), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan), among others.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Pirelli & C. SpA. started a joint venture with Saudi Arabia PIF (Public Investment Fund) to build a tire manufacturing facility In Saudi Arabia. The plant is expected to start in 2026, with the manufacturing of high-quality tires for passenger cars.

In September 2023, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. announced an all-weather touring tire called Aklimate. The tire features 4D Nano Design technology for better wet handling and snow traction.

In August 2023, Continental AG announced that Alfa Romeo will be factory fitting EcoContact 6 to the new compact SUV Tonale, which especially will be beneficial for the hybrid variant of the vehicle.

In June 2023, Michelin announced an investment of USD 27.8 million to expand car tire production capacity at its Shenyang, China factory by 1.3 million tires.

In June 2023, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company released the Urban Max BSA tires. The tire features lower rolling resistance compared to conventional transit tires from the company.

In February 2023, Bridgestone Corporation announced an investment of USD 72.4 million by 2025 to expand production capacity and upgrade technology at its Pune-based plant. It will improve the plant's capability in terms of technologies and capacities for the manufacture of tires for the passenger car segment.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219022969

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Green Tires Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Automotive Tires Market - Global Forecast to 2028

OTR Tires Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Connected Tires Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electric-vehicle-tires-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electric-vehicle-tires.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electric-vehicle-tires-market-worth-11-2-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302009794.html