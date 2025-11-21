Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market worth $4.64 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous underwater vehicle market is expected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2030, from USD 3.13 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global autonomous underwater vehicle market is primarily driven by the need for autonomous, reliable, and cost-efficient underwater systems capable of operating in hazardous or hard-to-reach environments across defense, energy, and scientific domains. Advances in underwater navigation, high-endurance power systems, and mission-specific payloads are encouraging operators to adopt next-generation AUV platforms that deliver higher accuracy, longer mission duration, and improved operational efficiency for deep-sea exploration, surveillance, and infrastructure inspection.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.13 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 4.64 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Propulsion, System, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Low speed, signal processing, and environmental issues during underwater surveys Key Market Opportunities Integration of NiMH batteries into high-speed AUVs Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in offshore oil and gas drilling



By type, large AUVs are expected to dominate the autonomous underwater vehicle industry during the forecast period.

This is driven by the growing demand for deep-sea exploration, subsea cable route mapping, and complex military missions that require long-endurance operations below 1,000 m. Large AUVs offer superior payload capacity, advanced sonar suites, and extended mission autonomy, making them suitable for tasks such as mine countermeasures, environmental monitoring, and geological surveys in ultra-deep waters. Their ability to operate independently for long durations with high data accuracy further supports their widespread adoption.

By system, propulsion & mobility is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Increasing mission complexity and rising demand for greater underwater maneuverability are driving investments in advanced propulsion systems such as hybrid thrusters, low-noise electric drives, and efficient buoyancy engines. These technologies enable precise navigation in dynamic currents, improve energy utilization, and extend mission endurance, which are critical for both defense and commercial deployments. Continuous innovation in propulsive efficiency and control algorithms is further accelerating adoption in high-performance AUV programs worldwide.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the buildup of naval and coast guard capabilities, the expansion of offshore energy operations, and an increased focus on securing critical maritime zones. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are rapidly scaling investments in subsea intelligence, mine countermeasures, and deep-ocean mapping to support defense modernization and maritime domain awareness. The region is also experiencing a sharp rise in offshore wind development, subsea pipeline expansion, and undersea infrastructure inspection, all of which require high-endurance AUVs capable of persistent and precise operations. Large government-funded marine research missions spanning tectonic studies, environmental monitoring, and climate-driven ocean observation are further accelerating the integration of advanced AUV platforms across universities, hydrographic agencies, and national research institutions.

Kongsberg (Norway), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems (UK), Exail Technologies (France), and Saipem S.p.A (Italy) are among the key players operating in the autonomous underwater vehicle companies. These companies have established strong distribution networks across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

