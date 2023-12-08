Currently, India has an installed solar power of around 73 GW, according to ICRA. New solar capacity additions in fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 are estimated at 17 GW and 20 GW, respectively.From pv magazine India ICRA expects India's installed renewable energy capacity to increase to about 170 GW by March 2025 from 132 GW as of October 2023. The largest portion of this capacity addition will be driven by solar installations, which will grow to 104 GW by March 2025 from 72 GW as of October 2023. New solar capacity additions in fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 are estimated at 17 ...

