WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Stuttgart
08.12.23
09:04 Uhr
20,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,70020,75009:49
Dow Jones News
08.12.2023 | 09:01
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Announces, at the Game Awards, the release date of WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 on September 
9th, 2024 - A new impactful trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden 
08-Dec-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, December 8th, 2023, 8.30 a.m. 
 
 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
Announces, at the Game Awards, the release date of WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 on September 9th, 2024 - A new 
impactful trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden 
 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - December 8th, 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) and Saber Interactive proudly announce 
that the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will conquer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series 
X|S and PC on September 9, 2024. Developed by Saber Interactive, renowned for their blockbuster co-op shooter World War 
Z, and published by Focus Entertainment, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 promises an immersive and action-packed 
experience. This date was announced at The Game Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles. 
"We are thrilled to finally reveal the release date for Space Marine 2. The entire team has poured their passion and 
creativity into this game, and we can't wait for players to experience it at last. It's been an incredible journey, and 
we're excited to share the fruits of our labor with players and the Warhammer 40,000 community," said Tim Willits, COO, 
Saber Interactive and John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Entertainment.  Watch the full video now! 
 
During The Game Awards, Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD unveil an ambitious new trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New 
Eden. The stunning trailer, sets the tone for the upcoming Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. The game will be launched on 
February 13th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, pre-orders are now open on all platforms. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Next publication: 
H1 2023/2024 Results 14 December 2023 after the market closes 
 
 
 
 
 
About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong 
licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading 
French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their 
projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of 
EUR194.1 million in 2022-2023. 
All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focusent.com 
 
For more information follow us on social media 
Twitter - LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube - Facebook 
 
Contacts 
                        Press Relations 
Investor Relations 
                        Clémence Bigeon 
Laure d'Hauteville 
                        Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
                        E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
E-mail: IR@focusent.com 
 
 
                        Michael Scholze 
Mathilde Guillemot 
                        Tel: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Tel: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 
                        E-mail: michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
E-mail: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Focus Entertainment_12082023_GameAwardsCeremony_EN 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1792575 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1792575 08-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1792575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

