FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Announces, at the Game Awards, the release date of WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 on September 9th, 2024 - A new impactful trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden 08-Dec-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, December 8th, 2023, 8.30 a.m. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Announces, at the Game Awards, the release date of WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 on September 9th, 2024 - A new impactful trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden PARIS, FRANCE - December 8th, 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) and Saber Interactive proudly announce that the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will conquer PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 9, 2024. Developed by Saber Interactive, renowned for their blockbuster co-op shooter World War Z, and published by Focus Entertainment, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 promises an immersive and action-packed experience. This date was announced at The Game Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles. "We are thrilled to finally reveal the release date for Space Marine 2. The entire team has poured their passion and creativity into this game, and we can't wait for players to experience it at last. It's been an incredible journey, and we're excited to share the fruits of our labor with players and the Warhammer 40,000 community," said Tim Willits, COO, Saber Interactive and John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Entertainment. Watch the full video now! During The Game Awards, Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD unveil an ambitious new trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. The stunning trailer, sets the tone for the upcoming Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. The game will be launched on February 13th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, pre-orders are now open on all platforms. Next publication: H1 2023/2024 Results 14 December 2023 after the market closes About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of EUR194.1 million in 2022-2023. All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focusent.com For more information follow us on social media Twitter - LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube - Facebook Contacts Press Relations Investor Relations Clémence Bigeon Laure d'Hauteville Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com E-mail: IR@focusent.com Michael Scholze Mathilde Guillemot Tel: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 Tel: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35 E-mail: michael.scholze@actifin.fr E-mail: mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

