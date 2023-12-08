Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
WKN: A2JAZ0 | ISIN: SE0006913497 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AK
Frankfurt
08.12.23
08:13 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023 | 09:22
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Spiffbet AB receives observation status (647/23)

On December 5, 2023, Spiffbet AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the Company was evaluating the conditions for a change of
listing to Nordic Growth Market. 

Yesterday, on December 7, 2023, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company had received a conditional approval by Nordic
Growth Market and that the Company had submitted an application for delisting
at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such
an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Spiffbet AB (SPIFF, ISIN code SE0006913497, order book ID 108517) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
