Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Spiffbet AB receives observation status (647/23)

On December 5, 2023, Spiffbet AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company was evaluating the conditions for a change of listing to Nordic Growth Market. Yesterday, on December 7, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had received a conditional approval by Nordic Growth Market and that the Company had submitted an application for delisting at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Spiffbet AB (SPIFF, ISIN code SE0006913497, order book ID 108517) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB