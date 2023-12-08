Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Zündet Rock Tech jetzt vor Weihnachten noch den Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023 | 09:34
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (12/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that
Mavshack AB (publ) (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North
Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine
of ten annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook
on the following four occasions. 

 -- The Company took 13 and six days respectively from the Exchange's requests
   to supply the Exchange with information required for the assessment or
   surveillance of the Company.

 -- The Company did not disclose a change in management as soon as possible.
 -- The Company did not comply with generally acceptable behavior in the
   Swedish Securities market since its disclosure of an incentive program did
   not contain a sufficient justification for the Company's decision to apply
   a shorter earnings period than three years.

The Disciplinary Committee takes a particularly serious view of the fact that
the Company did not supply the Exchange with requested information in
accordance with the Rulebook and the Company's breach of generally acceptable
behavior in the Swedish Securities market. The Disciplinary Committee decides
to impose a fine of ten annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1183312
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.