The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie predict that 33 GW of solar will likely be added in the United States in 2023. Despite economic challenges in the near future, solar is expected to be the largest source of generating capacity by 2050.From pv magazine USA The 6.5 GW of new electric generating capacity added in the United States in the third quarter of 2023 has set a new record, according to the US Solar Market Insight Q4 2023 report. And the expected 55% increase over 2022 is a slight upward revision over last quarter's expectations. The report attributed the growth, ...

