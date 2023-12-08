Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Climeon AB (649/23)

At the request of Climeon AB, Climeon AB equity right will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from December 11, 2023. Security name: Climeon AB TO 1 B --------------------------------- Short name: CLIME TO 1 B --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021020765 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 314597 --------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during a period of 10 trading days between 20 May 2024 and 31 May 2024, however not more than SEK 2.64. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 3, 2024 - June 17, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 13, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.