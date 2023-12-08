Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Zündet Rock Tech jetzt vor Weihnachten noch den Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYEG | ISIN: SE0009973548 | Ticker-Symbol: DCL
Stuttgart
08.12.23
08:11 Uhr
0,078 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLIMEON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLIMEON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0690,10411:45
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023 | 11:22
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Climeon AB (649/23)

At the request of Climeon AB, Climeon AB equity right will be traded on First
North Premier Growth Market as from December 11, 2023. 



Security name: Climeon AB TO 1 B
---------------------------------
Short name:   CLIME TO 1 B   
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021020765   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  314597      
---------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each  
     Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal 
     to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's  
     shares at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during a period of 
     10 trading days between 20 May 2024 and 31 May 2024, however not more 
     than SEK 2.64.                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr June 3, 2024 - June 17, 2024.                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  June 13, 2024.                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.