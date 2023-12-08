InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd.: Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $15.06 Bn to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Product (Instruments, Consumables and Other Accessories), Type of Chromatography Instruments (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, and Other Systems), Type of Consumable Formats (Prepacked Columns, Bottles / Bulk Resins and Other Formats), End Users (Pharmaceutical / Biotechnology Industries, Academic / Research Institutes and Other Industries)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market size is valued at US$ 9.76 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 15.06 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 9.76 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 15.06 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type of Product, Type of Chromatography Instruments, Type of Consumable Formats, End Users Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bioevopeak, ChromaTan, Danaher, Ecolab, Merck, Roche, Fortis Technologies, HELIX Chromatography, PerkinElmer, i3Membrane, Sartorius, Sigma Aldrich, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Welch Materials, Zivak Technologies, and Others.

The chromatography technique separates, identifies, and purifies the complex samples. This process involves the distribution of each analyte between the mobile phase (liquid/gas) and stationary phase (solid/liquid). Chromatography is widely used in different industries, including chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, environmental, food, and other industries. Especially in the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for chromatography systems/instruments and consumables (chromatography resins, packaged Columns) has increased in recent years. This technique has applications in qualitative and quantitative analysis of a broad spectrum of complex samples in large-scale research studies, precision medicine and vaccine development.

In addition, the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has shown the growth of the chromatography consumables and chromatography instrumentation market; this can be attributed to the use of chromatography in many drug development and diagnostic processes. This market is expected to witness rapid expansion over the forecast period due to the rising applications of chromatography in drug discovery, growing R&D activities and the increasing interest of stakeholders towards separation & purification techniques.

Some of the prominent players in the Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market are:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bioevopeak

ChromaTan

Danaher

Ecolab

Merck

Roche

Fortis Technologies

HELIX Chromatography

PerkinElmer

i3Membrane

Sartorius

Sigma Aldrich

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Welch Materials

Zivak Technologies

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Chromatography solutions are essential in different R&D projects in pharmaceutical industries. They have significant applications in protein purification, analysis, drug development, and quality control. The rising adoption of chromatography techniques, increasing food safety concerns, growing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical sector, high demand for separation and purification techniques, and efforts to reduce environmental pollution are the factors responsible for compelling the market expansion.

Various advantages of chromatography techniques, such as the fast analysis of mixtures, better reproducibility and enhanced selectivity, capacity to deliver sample throughput, and fewer contamination risks, have accelerated their application in various fields and industries.

Challenges:

High-cost chromatography instruments as they are equipped with advanced features & functionalities. Sometimes, small & medium-scale companies, research & academic institutions can not afford the cost of chromatography systems as they require such instruments in large quantities. Additionally, the maintenance costs result in an overall increase in the budget of systems, which is likely to limit the expansion of the chromatography consumables and chromatography instrumentation market. Furthermore, column chromatography requires additional steps, which increases the cost further. However, other available alternative techniques require fewer steps and help increase manufacturing volume. Hence, the benefits offered by alternative methods are estimated to hamper the market growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Regional Trends:

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its trend over the forecast period (2023-2031). This growth can be due to the increasing demand for chromatography systems and consumables, the growing need for separation processes, and rising government investments in improving chromatography techniques. In addition, the chromatography consumables and chromatography instrumentation market is dominated by Asia-Pacific due to the growing focus on the advancement of chromatography techniques.

Key Developments In The Market:

In July 2023, Valmet acquired the Process Gas Chromatography business of Siemens to strengthen its automation segment and process automation by adding the latter company's process industry gas chromatography system and process analyzer systems.

Valmet acquired the Process Gas Chromatography business of Siemens to strengthen its automation segment and process automation by adding the latter company's process industry gas chromatography system and process analyzer systems. In June 2023, Waters partnered with Sartorius to offer integrated process analytics and optimized chromatography consumables. The main purpose of this partnership was to integrate Sartorius' Resolute® BioSMB multi-column chromatography system and Waters' PATROL UltraPerformance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) Process Analysis system to make downstream biomonitoring cost-effective and reduce the amount of chromatography resins used.

Waters partnered with Sartorius to offer integrated process analytics and optimized chromatography consumables. The main purpose of this partnership was to integrate Sartorius' Resolute® BioSMB multi-column chromatography system and Waters' PATROL UltraPerformance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) Process Analysis system to make downstream biomonitoring cost-effective and reduce the amount of chromatography resins used. In February 2023, Biotage declared the acquisition of Astrea Bioseparations to advance Biotage's chromatography product portfolio in biologics & advanced therapeutics.

Biotage declared the acquisition of Astrea Bioseparations to advance Biotage's chromatography product portfolio in biologics & advanced therapeutics. In July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corporation invested more than USD 600 Bn in developing novel chromatography resins for analyzing and purifying biomolecules and establishing a new manufacturing site in the US.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Product

Instruments

Consumables

Other accessories

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Chromatography Instruments

Liquid chromatography

Gas chromatography

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Consumable Formats

Prepacked Columns

Bottles / Bulk resins

Other formats

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End Users

Pharmaceutical / Biotechnology Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Other Industries

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

