Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration 08-Dec-2023 / 10:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 December 2023 Superdry PLC ('Superdry' or the 'Company') Director Declaration - Georgina Harvey In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Superdry announces that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director will be appointed as independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Britvic plc. The appointment will be effective from 26 January 2024, immediately after Britvic plc's AGM. For further information: Superdry Plc Jennifer Richardson 44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

