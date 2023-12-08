Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
08.12.23
11:30 Uhr
0,478 Euro
+0,009
+1,92 %
Dow Jones News
08.12.2023 | 11:43
Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration

DJ Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration 
08-Dec-2023 / 10:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 December 2023 
 
 
Superdry PLC 
('Superdry' or the 'Company') 
Director Declaration - Georgina Harvey 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Superdry announces that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director will be 
appointed as independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Britvic plc. The appointment 
will be effective from 26 January 2024, immediately after Britvic plc's AGM. 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson 
             44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 290936 
EQS News ID:  1793203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2023 05:11 ET (10:11 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
