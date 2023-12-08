Quest International and CLS America Forge Partnership to Accelerate Commercialization Efforts for the TRANBERG Laser Ablation System in US Market

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Quest International, a global aftermarket service support partner for Healthcare and Life Science OEMs, and Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, have announced a strategic partnership.





Quest will supply a suite of end-to-end technical services allowing CLS to rapidly commercialize and maintain its install base to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction. The partnership will give CLS access to trained field services technicians, an accredited depot repair operation, full warehousing/logistics capabilities, and customer service for CLS's TRANBERG Laser Ablation System - a 510(k) medical device for soft tissue ablation.

CLS selected Quest International as their preferred technical service delivery partner thanks to their world-class technical service infrastructure and stringent quality standards, including four ISO registrations and ANSI-ESD certification.

"CLS Americas is very pleased to partner with Quest International and its excellent reputation and expertise in all aspects of logistics operations," stated Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. "Our company is experiencing strong growth and interest in the U.S. urology market, and Quest will enable us to maximize our operational efficiencies during this time of expansion."

"Quest is excited to provide aftermarket technical service and logistics operations to CLS Americas while they focus on continued market expansion and commercialization of their TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System and minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment," said Shawn Arshadi, President & CEO of Quest International.

CLS plans to leverage Quest's capabilities to accelerate its commercial efforts and technical service capabilities while expanding its geographic footprint. With this partnership, CLS will be able to focus on rapidly expanding the adoption of its innovative TRANBERG Laser Ablation System throughout the U.S.

About Quest International

Quest International is the leading global aftermarket service support partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries, as well as an IT-managed services provider for businesses both large and small. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions. Go to www.questinc.com, for more information.

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc., based in Los Angeles, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations, and clinical support for the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the U.S. urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors. CLS Americas is a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, which has subsidiaries in Germany, the U.S., and Singapore. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.com. CLS Americas Contact: Phone: +1 (949) 504-5440, Email: contact-us@clinicallaser.com.

SOURCE: Quest International

