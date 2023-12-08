Trans American Aquaculture, Inc: Trans American Aquaculture Recognized as Preferred Broodstock Supplier to India

RIO HONDO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Trans American Aquaculture (TAA), a pioneering leader in shrimp genetics, is delighted to announce its official approval as a preferred broodstock supplier for the shrimp aquaculture industry in India. This prestigious recognition comes because of TAA's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable practices in shrimp genetics.

With a rich history of excellence and a focus on cutting-edge research, TAA has emerged as a frontrunner in the global shrimp genetics market. The approval as a preferred broodstock supplier for India marks a significant milestone for the company, underscoring its dedication to supporting the growth and development of the aquaculture sector in the region.

TAA boasts a state-of-the-art broodstock center at it facilities in Texas, dedicated to shrimp genetics, research and development. Leveraging advanced technologies and a team of expert geneticists, the company has consistently delivered superior broodstock that enhances the overall health, productivity, and disease resistance of shrimp populations.

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized as a preferred broodstock supplier for the dynamic aquaculture industry in India," said Adam Thomas, CEO of TAA "We specifically want to thank the Coastal Aquaculture Authority for their faith in our company to be able to provide our Indian partners with world class animals and genetics. This approval underscores our commitment to advancing the field of shrimp genetics and contributing to the sustainable growth of aquaculture in the region. We look forward to collaborating with our Indian partners to elevate shrimp farming practices and contribute to the overall success of the industry."

As a preferred broodstock supplier, TAA is well-positioned to provide Indian aquaculture businesses with access to superior genetics that can optimize production efficiency, increase yield, and ensure the long-term viability of shrimp farming operations.

About Trans American Aquaculture:

Trans American Aquaculture (OTC PINK:GRPS) is a leading sustainable aquaculture company committed to meeting the increasing global demand for responsibly sourced seafood. With advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and a dedication to environmental sustainability, the company is revolutionizing the shrimp farming industry. Trans American Aquaculture strives to provide high-quality, eco-friendly shrimp to consumers while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and ethical practices.

