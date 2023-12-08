

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.12.2023 / 12:12 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Rob Last name(s): Ierace

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI

8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.22 AUD 411710.10 AUD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.22 AUD 411710.10 AUD

e) Date of the transaction

07/12/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction

Name: ASX MIC: XASX





