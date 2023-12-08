Johnson Outdoors Inc.: Johnson Outdoors Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2023

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced lower revenue and earnings for the fiscal year ending September 29, 2023. Fiscal 2023 sales fell 11 percent compared to the previous year, while operating profit decreased $54.6 million, or 82 percent, and net income fell $25.0 million, or 56 percent, over the prior fiscal year.



"The end of the elevated pandemic-driven demand of the past few years, combined with higher inventory levels at retail, resulted in lower sales and profits for our 2023 fiscal year. Our fiscal fourth quarter was particularly impacted by significantly slower demand," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Heading into fiscal 2024, we are working hard to outperform the challenging marketplace and improving our profitability profile. We're excited about new innovation announced this year, including Minn Kota®'s new line of motors and Old Town®'s award-winning power-assisted pedal drive boat. We will continue to invest in innovation to keep our brands strong, and to maximize opportunities to enhance the long-term growth and profitability of all our businesses."

FISCAL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Announced broad line of new, innovative products in Fishing

Received ICAST award for cutting-edge technology in Watercraft Recreation

Maintained debt-free balance sheet and strong cash position

Increased quarterly dividend to shareholders

FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

Total Company revenue fell 11 percent to $663.8 million versus fiscal 2022 revenue of $743.4 million. Key factors in the year-over-year comparison were:

Fishing revenue decreased 6 percent as demand moderated to pre-pandemic levels

Diving sales increased 8 percent, comparing favorably to the prior fiscal year, due to strong performance in a recovering market

Camping decreased $25.0 million due primarily to a significant decline in demand as well as the sale of the Military and Commercial tents product lines in the fiscal second quarter

Watercraft Recreation sales decreased $27.2 million, reflecting significant reductions in the overall market demand

Total Company operating profit was $11.7 million in fiscal 2023, which compared unfavorably to operating profit of $66.3 million in the prior fiscal year due to the lower sales volumes and a $27.3 million increase in operating expenses. Deferred compensation expense increased $9.1 million as a result of marking plan assets to market and was entirely offset in Other Income. Additionally, higher warranty expense, investments in research and development costs, and higher marketing and professional services costs further drove the operating expense increase versus fiscal 2022.

Profit before income taxes was $25.8 million in fiscal 2023, compared to $58.9 million in fiscal 2022. Other Income improved by $17.8 million over the prior year due primarily to improved gains on deferred compensation plan assets (offset in operating expenses as noted above) and a $6.6 million gain on the sale of Military and Commercial Tents. Net income for the fiscal year fell to $19.5 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, a 56 percent decline versus $44.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted share, in the last fiscal year. The effective tax rate was 24.4 percent compared to the previous fiscal year's rate of 24.4 percent.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter were $96.3 million, a $100.1 million decrease from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter's sales of $196.4 million. Operating loss of $22.6 million in the current year fourth quarter declined from operating profit of $13.3 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Gross profit declined from the prior year quarter due to lower sales, increased inventory reserves, and unfavorable overhead absorption. Operating expenses decreased $4.3 million due primarily to a reduction in sales volume-driven expenses and lower incentive compensation expense. Loss before income taxes was $22.1 million in the current year quarter, compared to profit before income taxes of $11.8 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $16.0 million compared to net income of $9.7 million in fiscal 2022.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and investments of $152.6 million as of September 29, 2023, a $22.8 million increase from the prior year, with no debt on its balance sheet. Depreciation and amortization were $16.3 million compared to $14.2 million in fiscal 2022. Capital spending totaled $22.7 million in fiscal 2023 compared with $31.7 million in fiscal 2022. In September 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 3 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023, which was payable on October 27, 2023.

"Heading into fiscal year 2024, we're focused on carefully managing higher-than-normal inventories and improving profitability with a defined cost savings program in place and prudent expense management," said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. "The balance sheet remains debt-free and our healthy cash position enables us to continue investing in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business and consistently pay dividends to shareholders."

WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, December 8, 2023. A live listen-only web cast of the conference call may be accessed here. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED Operating results September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net sales $ 96,345 $ 196,389 $ 663,844 $ 743,355 Cost of sales 67,959 127,782 419,757 472,023 Gross profit 28,386 68,607 244,087 271,332 Operating expenses 50,951 55,285 232,347 205,022 Operating (loss) profit: (22,565 ) 13,322 11,740 66,310 Interest income, net (1,699 ) (432 ) (4,391 ) (654 ) Other (income) expense, net 1,246 1,909 (9,693 ) 8,076 (Loss) profit before income taxes (22,112 ) 11,845 25,824 58,888 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,105 ) 2,192 6,290 14,397 Net (loss) income $ (16,007 ) $ 9,653 $ 19,534 $ 44,491 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive 10,216 10,166 10,195 10,151 Net (loss) income per common share - Diluted $ (1.56 ) $ 0.95 $ 1.90 $ 4.37 Segment Results Net sales: Fishing $ 62,085 $ 152,338 $ 492,927 $ 526,582 Camping 8,326 13,575 45,322 70,355 Watercraft Recreation 2,494 8,459 40,768 67,940 Diving 23,475 21,988 85,069 78,874 Other / Eliminations (35 ) 29 (242 ) (396 ) Total $ 96,345 $ 196,389 $ 663,844 $ 743,355 Operating profit (loss): Fishing $ (10,033 ) $ 21,267 $ 41,325 $ 65,433 Camping (4,406 ) 548 457 13,415 Watercraft Recreation (3,414 ) (1,415 ) (1,777 ) 6,173 Diving 1,902 631 6,092 4,705 Other / Eliminations (6,614 ) (7,709 ) (34,357 ) (23,416 ) Total $ (22,565 ) $ 13,322 $ 11,740 $ 66,310 Balance Sheet Information (End of Period) Cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments $ 138,618 $ 129,803 Accounts receivable, net 43,159 91,919 Inventories, net 261,474 248,649 Total current assets 458,656 480,316 Long term investments 13,943 - Total assets 681,606 679,931 Total current liabilities 104,006 114,713 Total liabilities 181,869 191,917 Shareholders' equity 499,737 488,014