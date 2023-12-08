Listing of Akola Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of Akola Group and to list its 6 084 548additional shares issued in connection with the realization of the employee options program in the Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB Akola Group will be listed on December 11, 2023. Thus, altogether 167 170 481shares of AB Akola Group (ISIN: LT0000128092) will be traded under the trading code AKO1L from December 11. The new name of the Company AB Akola Group (formerly AB Linas Agro Group) and the trading code of the shares AKO1L (formerly LNA1L) have been changed in the trading system of Nasdaq Baltic on 8 December 2023 at the Company's request. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.