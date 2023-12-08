United Partners and Vivactis Group Forge Strategic Alliance to Elevate Healthcare Communication Standards

United Partners (UP), a Europe-based PR agency, and Vivactis Group, specialized in consulting for the healthcare sector in Europe through its own network and in the USA through its exclusive partnerships, have officially joined forces through a collaboration agreement. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the standards of healthcare and wellbeing communications by leveraging the distinctive strengths of each company.

At the core of this collaboration is the shared commitment to providing unparalleled expertise in the healthcare communication domain. Together, United Partners and Vivactis Group bring complementary capabilities, ensuring a holistic approach offering strategic counselling, brand communication, corporate reputation, medical education, market access, and much more.

'Through this strategic agreement with United Partners, Vivactis enlarges the scope of expertise offered to its clients in terms of public relation activities. This collaboration develops our partnership network, strengthens our international activities, and provides a leading position in our healthcare environment.' said Alain MAHAUX, CEO of Vivactis Group.

Both companies strongly believe that the collaboration will not only lead to enhanced expertise but also unique positioning that will allow a more comprehensive and specialized approach to the healthcare industry. The partnership between United Partners and Vivactis Group unlocks a broader network of resources and tools for their clients. It allows both companies to cater to a wider selection of markets with local partner agencies ready to execute any strategy.

"Finding like-minded partners in this industry is truly special. Joining efforts with Vivactis Group reinforces our shared values and aspirations for impactful healthcare communications. I hope together we will bring about meaningful change." Maria Gergova-Bengtsson, CEO of United Partners.

In this partnership, United Partners and Vivactis Group come together with a clear focus: to genuinely serve their clients better and navigate the complexities of healthcare communication. Their combined efforts aim to make a meaningful difference in the industry and for the businesses they support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206849170/en/

Contacts:

Nikol Breycheva, Key Account Manager at United Partners

nikol.breycheva@united-partners.com

+359 882 758 089

Elora Valentin, Corporate Communication Manager Assistant at Vivactis Group

evalentin@vivactis.com

+33 (0)7 62 80 95 37