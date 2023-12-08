The Publicity Department of Zhuzhou City: 2023 China International Rail Transit & Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition unveils in Zhuzhou

ZHUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During December 8-10, the 2023 China International Rail Transit & Equipment Manufacturing Industry Exposition (the "Expo") is held in Zhuzhou International Convention & Exhibition Center, releasing the "Xiangjiang Declaration on Double-Carbon Action in Rail Transit Industry".

The Expo is the only national-level international professional exhibition in the field of rail transit equipment manufacturing in China, according to the Publicity Department of Zhuzhou City. This year, the Expo, themed "intelligent rail connecting the future" and joined by 447 companies, with an exhibition area of 54,000 square meters, consists of 5 thematic exhibitions, namely rail transit equipment manufacturing, key parts and raw materials for rail transit, Hunan rail transit achievement demonstration and future rail transit, intelligent system operation & maintenance, and design consulting.

More than 1,200 important guests from domestic and foreign rail transit upstream and downstream enterprises, scientific research institutions, universities and colleges will be invited to the Expo, an event to be visited by about 60,000 person-time. Important participants include Caterpillar, Corning, CRRC and other international and domestic industry leaders, as well as over 300 enterprises in the key links of rail transit who will showcase their new technology, products, and services.

Zhuzhou, located in the middle east of Hunan Province, is the only pilot city both for the strategic emerging industrial agglomeration development of rail transit equipment and for the regional brand construction of national industrial cluster in China. In recent years, thanks to its vigorous efforts of developing rail transit equipment industrial cluster, it has formed an aggregation effect of "getting ready tens of thousands of parts of an electric locomotive within the time of drinking a cup of coffee". Many made-in-Zhuzhou products, including electric locomotive, intercity EMU, urban rail vehicles, intelligent rail, and rail transit equipment derivative products, sell well in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia, accounting for 27% of the global market and ranking first in the world in market share.

