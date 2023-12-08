Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises The Brothers that just do Gutters on Sale to Evive Brands, a Portfolio Company of The Riverside Company

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Adds to Successful Track Record in Franchising and Residential & Commercial Services Sectors

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Boxwood Partners - a leading boutique middle-market M&A advisory firm - is pleased to announce the sale of The Brothers that just do Gutters to Evive Brands, LLC, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company. Boxwood Partners, which has established a solid reputation as a premier advisor for middle market clients in multiple sectors including franchising and residential and commercial services, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor in the transaction.

Leading the deal for Boxwood Partners was Managing Director Brian Alas, Vice President Dan Martinson, Associate Colby Carter and Analyst Gio Lagnerini. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brothers Gutters is a rapidly growing franchisor with over 300 franchise territories offering comprehensive gutter solutions to residents and commercial customers. Evive Brands is a community of brands that helps people live and thrive, providing exceptional support and services to increase the well-being of its clients and those closest to them.

"Brothers Gutters and Evive Brands share a value system that is laser-focused on providing best-in-class services to its franchisees and end customers," Alas said. "This is a highly strategic partnership that should lead to accelerated mutual growth for both Brothers Gutters and Evive."

Brothers Gutters is an add-on to Evive Brands, a community of franchise brands that provide support and services to increase the well-being of its clients and those closest to them. With private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Evive's portfolio of brands includes Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators and Grasons.

"The acquisition of Brothers Gutters aligns with our strategy to extend Evive into the broader residential services market," said Loren Schlachet, Riverside Micro-Cap Fund (RMCF) Managing Partner.

Ryan Parsons of The Brothers that just do Gutters, noted, "Boxwood's demonstrated track record in residential and commercial services, combined with their specialized expertise in franchising, contributed to a successful transaction. We are excited for the next chapter of our growth and genuinely appreciate the guidance of the Boxwood team throughout the process."

Andy Beilfuss, Martin Zivitz and Nick D'Amico of Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel while Ken Doty and Kevin Hope from The Connor Group served as the accounting advisor to Brothers Gutters.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. Boxwood Partners was recently included in The Axial Advisor 100 List, which identifies, verifies and acknowledges the most highly regarded lower middle market sell-side M&A advisors. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About The Brothers that just do Gutters

The Brothers that just do Gutters offer gutter contractor services that prioritize their customers' demands. They are a community-minded, customer-focused gutter contractor who believes in investing in their workers and delivering their clients with 5-star service. When designing and installing gutters on a property, they keep the roofline, pitch, overhang, fascia, and valleys in mind. Their Solutionists will assess homes and recommend the best seamless gutter installation or gutter replacement option based on individual requirements. Using cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials, they design one-of-a-kind gutter systems. For more information about Brothers Gutters, please visit www.brothersgutters.com.

About Evive Brands

Evive Brands is a community of brands focused on increasing the well-being of its clients and their families. Its portfolio includes premier franchise brands like Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons, with a collective presence of over 200 franchise locations across the United States. Evive is committed to providing support and services that help people live and thrive. For more information about Evive Brands, visit www.evivebrands.com.

