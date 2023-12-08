GoNetZero Launches Conversational AI Platform 'Renewable Energy Navigator Explorer' To Simplify Energy Data

A simpler, easier way to access and understand energy data to promote interaction, improve efficiency, and enable data-informed decisions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNetZero today announced the launch of their new solution, Renewable Energy Navigator Explorer (René), a natural language, conversational AI that provides users with simplified energy insights.

Watch Video:Meet René

GoNetZero envisions René as the revolutionary solution that assists users in making informed decisions by translating large quantities of energy data into simplified actionable insights through natural language processing. Additionally, its real-time and global accessibility enable business leaders and owners to have a comprehensive overview of their energy assets across their operations. The energy data can be effortlessly generated, simply by sending a query via text message.

A recent GoNetZero survey among Asia-based corporations found that a lack of knowledge and understanding around decarbonisation approaches was among corporates' top challenges in pursuing net-zero ambitions[1]. Furthermore, 42% of respondents faced difficulties in attaining budget approvals for decarbonisation initiatives, due to uncertainty about the commercial returns of their renewable energy project investment decisions.

To address the knowledge gaps, René is designed to provide, easy-to-digest information to elevate understanding and decision-making when managing renewable energy assets. With customer usability as priority, René uses conversational text to respond to questions including:

What is my current energy consumption?

How much can I earn from this rooftop solar installation in one year?

What are my projected energy costs for the next year?

How many RECs can I generate from my solar assets?

How much have I earned this past month from selling energy back to the grid?

These findings can be used to make informed business decisions, by optimising the performance of energy assets such as solar photovoltaic systems, or to justify renewable energy project investments.

Soon Sze Meng, CEO, GoNetZero, said, "René marks a significant leap in the way we manage and access energy data, paving the way for more informed discussions and considerations in the push for renewable energy. GoNetZero is committed to bridging the gap between businesses' action and aspiration towards net-zero. We believe René will play a crucial role in enabling businesses to make informed decisions and scale their efforts towards net zero."

ABOUT GONETZEROTM

GoNetZero is a global decarbonisation platform providing comprehensive solutions to help our clients achieve their net zero goals.

We help customers achieve their goals through GoNetZeroConnect, our suite of solutions that supports emissions measurement, abatement, offsetting and reporting. We also offer one-stop access to verified renewable energy certificates and carbon credits.

Our proprietary smart energy asset management platform, NetZeroOS, empowers energy producers to manage, optimise and scale their energy assets across wind, solar, battery, water, hydrogen and thermal.

GoNetZero is the carbon management business of Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider that is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.gonetzero.ai

[1] GoNetZero survey shows Asia-based businesses have strong intentions but face challenges to decarbonise

