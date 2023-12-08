HONG KONG, Dec 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - InnoClub, a platform co-created by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Hang Seng Bank for start-ups and SMEs in Hong Kong and the wider Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), is pleased to announce the three winners of the inaugural InnoClub Awards.Hong Kong's leading online medical platform iMeddy, F&B industry game changer DimOrder and fast-growing biotech start-up Decode Cure have been recognised for their ground-breaking achievements in healthcare, F&B and biotech, respectively, with the awards given on the final day of HKTDC's annual Entrepreneur Day.Established in 2021, InnoClub supports more than 1,000 start-ups and SMEs in Hong Kong and the GBA with their digital transformation and competitiveness, while promoting Hong Kong's entrepreneurial spirit and innovation and technology (I&T) development. Aside from business matching, InnoClub organises gatherings, seminars and innovation showcases to facilitate the exchange of ideas and collaboration among its members. Coinciding with the platform's second anniversary, the Awards recognise the achievements of InnoClub members.Mr Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director of HKTDC, said, "The HKTDC provides comprehensive year-round support to SMEs and start-ups, helping them transform and grow and seize arising opportunities. InnoClub recognises the tremendous advances Hong Kong has been making in I&T and contributes to the sector's continued growth. The inaugural InnoClub Awards recipients iMeddy, DimOrder and Decode Cure represent the latest generation of innovators in Hong Kong, reflecting our city's status as a regional I&T hub."Mr Gilbert Lee, Head of Strategy & Planning and Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank said: "With our long-standing presence in the local market and a strong network in the GBA, Hang Seng Bank is dedicated to supporting the growth of start-ups and SMEs. InnoClub, which we established in partnership with HKTDC, provides a unique platform to drive the growth of its members. We offer comprehensive support, including networking, business matching, tailored banking services and marketing. The award winners exemplify the ways in which InnoClub enables their growth. We aspire to further enhance InnoClub and drive more success stories, similar to those of the award winners."Spotlighting rising talentiMeddy has been awarded the InnoClub GBA Innovator Award, which recognises a start-up that has made significant contributions to I&T in the GBA, developing new and innovative products, services or technologies positively impacting the region.As more young entrepreneurs from Hong Kong venture into the GBA, which has seen an increasing number of retirees choose to spend their retirement in the region, iMeddy seized the opportunity to address their medical needs.The company has launched an online hospital in Nansha, Guangzhou. Their innovative digital platform enables Hong Kong doctors to serve as paramedics at their hospital. It also enables the seamless transport of medicine that are legally registered in Hong Kong to the GBA, providing reassurance and familiarity to patients accustomed to receiving care from Hong Kong doctors. With the Hong Kong SAR Government's robust support of GBA entrepreneurs, iMeddy aims to expand its services to include Chinese medicine.Mr Stephen Tsoi, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of iMeddy, said, "We are grateful to have benefited from InnoClub's hands-on and direct support, which sets it apart from other start-up organisations. With InnoClub's sponsorship and network, iMeddy was able to provide online Chinese medicine consultations to assist the elderly through community organisations. In the coming years, we aspire to expand our services in the GBA and extend our reach to Southeast Asia, with the continued support of InnoClub."The second winner DimOrder is the recipient of the InnoClub Industry Impact Award. This recognition is given to a start-up that has made significant contributions to an industry through their innovations, demonstrating leadership, creativity and expertise in their field.DimOrder has developed a system that covers everything from meal ordering and check-out to restaurant management and ingredient procurement. With the support of AI and big data, it is helping restaurants realise their business expansion plans, automate their marketing strategies and supply chain management.Mr Tim Lee, Co-Founder of DimOrder, said, "As the F&B industry is indispensable to our daily lives, it is crucial for us to address persistent pain-points that are common among many restaurants, so that the F&B industry can level up collectively. DimOrder is excited to create noticeable social impact in Hong Kong with over 1,500 customers currently. In addition, we hope to expand to Southeast Asia's emerging markets, with the aim to not only be a service provider, but also build a landmark F&B ecosystem."The third and final award, InnoClub Rising Star Award, recognises an up-and-coming start-up that has shown exceptional promise and the makings of a future leader in their field by demonstrating creativity, leadership and a commitment to innovation.Award recipient Decode Cure aims to develop a precise, rapid and user-friendly diagnostic solution to identify pathogens, using combined techniques of bioinformatic and big data analytics. Nearing the end of its four-year R&D phase, the biotech firm's advanced technology detects pathogens causing complex disease, such as pneumonia and Alzheimer's in under 24 hours. During the pandemic, it contributed to the Hong Kong SAR Government's sewage surveillance programme, a cost-effective measure that allows the monitoring of variants, leading to the lowest possible impact on the community. The technology shortens the time to get results by 10 days, compared with clinical data.Dr Bin Ye, Founder of Decode Cure, said: "In InnoClub, there are a lot of companies in the early development stages. They have great technologies and I believe our company can utilise some of the techniques of these companies for our commercial and marketing use. 