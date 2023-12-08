OneH2 Purchases Clover, SC, Facility to Expand Hydrogen Generation Systems

LONGVIEW, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Hydrogen fuel equipment and solutions company OneH2 recently purchased a new manufacturing facility in Clover, SC. The facility was sold by Belmont Land and Investment Company, LLC, and includes both the 246,091 sq ft building and the surrounding 29.705 acres of land. The facility will be used for scaling OneH2's manufacturing output to meet its existing order book and expected demand over the next three years. The new manufacturing facility will stimulate the local economy by providing new, high-paying jobs in the community.









"We are thrilled to continue our expansion with the purchase of the Clover, SC, facility," said OneH2 VP of Product, Swapnil Revankar. "Our existing manufacturing facility in North Carolina is already operating at maximum. By opening this new facility, we will be able to scale our production and grow our hydrogen equipment footprint across the U.S. at a rapid pace."

The facility is designed to manufacture H400 modular hydrogen production systems at scale, with dedicated lines for each sub-system - water treatment, steam methane reformation, gas purification, and compression. The Clover location is expected to hire a workforce that will reach 280 by January 2026. Projections indicate that by January 2026, the facility will produce over 100 units each of the H400 systems and ancillary equipment such as dispensers, hydrogen loading panels, and electricity generators.

This purchase comes as OneH2 continues to expand its infrastructure footprint across the country with new projects and partnerships. The company is expected to launch an exclusive Channel Partner program, a strategic distributor program providing select organizations direct access to OneH2's specialized hydrogen equipment. This program is expected to drive the demand side for OneH2's new manufacturing facility, ultimately accelerating the deployment of OneH2 equipment coast-to-coast. A key goal of the Channel Partner program is to establish a nationwide hydrogen infrastructure network providing cost-effective hydrogen fuel at parity to incumbent fuel sources in sectors such as materials handling, heavy transportation, and ports.

"The new Clover facility is the latest in a series of partnerships and expansions across the country. Our Channel Partners have significant reach into various market segments that are poised to convert to hydrogen as a fuel source. Our investment in our manufacturing capabilities is to ensure we are able to service this demand. As more businesses transition to hydrogen fuel, OneH2 looks forward to providing the support and solutions they need to join the hydrogen revolution," said Revankar.

To learn more about OneH2 and how it is Fueling the Hydrogen Revolution, visit OneH2.com.

