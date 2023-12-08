Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR) (the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc. to better reflect the Company's diverse portfolio of mineral properties.

Effective at the commencement of trading on December 13, 2023 the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name, and existing stock symbol "BULL". The new CUSIP will be 74840A106 and the new ISIN number will be CA74840A1066.

James Newall, CEO of the Company commented, "While the East Bull property remains an important part of our portfolio of properties, this name change highlights our multi-metal strategy and its focus on critical metals."

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

James Newall, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190304