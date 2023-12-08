Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Gate.io, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 innovator, has announced a significant milestone for its crypto lending platform, Lend & Earn. The platform has reached an all-time high of over $500 million in capital committed by lenders, with nearly a quarter of that sum being in the form of Tether (USDT).

Lend & Earn has quickly become one of Gate.io's most sought-after features. The platform utilizes intelligent algorithms to match borrowing demand with available capital, ensuring that both lenders and borrowers receive optimal rates appropriate for the current market and demand.

Gate.io credits Lend & Earn's growing popularity to the recent upgrading of its Proof of Reserves process. This upgrade has significantly improved user confidence by providing more frequent reserves reporting on the top 100 assets by market cap. All user funds, including those committed by lenders, are reflected in these reports.

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among compliant and secure digital asset platforms, offering diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves.

