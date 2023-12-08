iZafe group has won procurement for pharmaceutical robots potentially worth SEK 5.5-13.8 million

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) ("iZafe Group") announces that it has been awarded a contract in a procurement with the Municipality of Helsingborg for the provision of iZafe's pharmaceutical dispensers, Dosell. The procurement includes 150-400 units, with an estimated value of SEK 5.5-13.8 million. The contract is owned by Dosell AB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of iZafe Group.

The contract period is two years with the possibility of an additional two-year extension, and the contract will be signed no earlier than 10 days after the award, the time required by procurement rules to elapse before a contract can be signed.

This is merely a decision of award and is not legally binding until a contract has been entered into.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

This information is information that iZafe Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-12-08 14:45 CET.

