EMQ Technologies Inc.: EMQ Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for MQTT Platforms

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / Following an in-depth analysis by Frost & Sullivan of the MQTT connectivity platforms industry, EMQ has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for MQTT Platforms. Known for its pioneering work, particularly "MQTT over QUIC," EMQ has established itself as a frontrunner in IoT data connectivity solutions. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have positioned it as an industry leader.

Responding to the growing demand for advanced IoT solutions worldwide, EMQ Technologies has consistently delivered groundbreaking solutions that set new market standards. Its flagship MQTT platform is renowned for its efficient, reliable, and bidirectional data exchange between systems, devices, and the cloud, earning rapid recognition in the industry.

According to Sebastián Trolli, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Technologies at Frost & Sullivan, "EMQ's EMQX platform scales to fit enterprise MQTT needs. It offers flexibility, agility, and configurability to support seamless connectivity, delivering the necessary tools and technology infrastructure for customers to succeed. Unlike most competitors' vertical point solutions, the company's broad approach to the market uniquely leverages its technology with a high-performing, scalable, low latency, and stable solution."

The EMQX Platform epitomizes a top-tier MQTT solution leading the way in modern IoT solutions with integrated MQTT Pub/Sub, Messaging, and Streaming capabilities. Engineered for ultra-low latency, with response times under 10ms, it effortlessly facilitates real-time data processing. Its design supports multi-tenancy, providing robust access control and resource separation to meet diverse user needs.

EMQX stands out with its exceptional Geo-distribution capability, ensuring seamless data accessibility across regions, essential for global operations. Capable of supporting up to 100 million concurrent connections, it exemplifies scalability, meeting the needs of contemporary applications.

EMQX prioritizes a user-centric design, offering developers a range of tools and support for simplified integration and enhanced application architecture. It encapsulates essential features, focusing on performance, scalability, and reliability, a significant advancement in IoT connectivity, messaging, and streaming.

EMQ's ongoing commitment to innovation, cutting-edge technology, and customer-focused strategies strengthens its brand and market position. Its pursuit of excellence has earned it Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for MQTT Platforms.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company exemplifying excellence in growth strategy and innovation, leadership in customer value, and rapid response to market needs, recognizing emerging market participants poised for future growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards honor companies for outstanding achievements in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development, identifying industry best practices through comprehensive analysis.

Discover EMQ's innovative MQTT solutions on our website and explore the Award Report for more details.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

305 Vineyard Town Center, Morgan Hill, CA, USA 95037

www.emqx.com | media@emqx.io

CONTACT:

Melanie Wu

PR Manager

melanie@emqx.io

SOURCE: EMQ Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com