AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), the world's leading brewer, and CONMEBOL (Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol), the governing body of South American football, will elevate their partnership with Michelob Ultra as the Official Global Beer Sponsor of Copa América USA 2024. This renewed agreement deepens the company's longstanding commitment to fans around the globe through the world's most popular sporting events.

Michelob Ultra is proud to also announce that CONMEBOL Copa América champion and global football icon, Lionel Messi, will be a new brand ambassador. He shared his excitement for the news: "I am so proud to join Michelob Ultra for its activations at CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024, such an electrifying moment for our sport. I look forward to the energy the United States fans will bring to the competition and the memorable experiences and atmosphere Michelob Ultra will help create for football teams, players and fans alike."

The United States will host CONMEBOL Copa América in June and July 2024, a setting which only happens every four years connecting the continent and expanding the tournament to even more fans of the sport. Bringing the tournament to the U.S. will increase the number of participating countries, including offering the U.S. Team entry into the competition, and provides a unique backdrop for spectators amid tremendous growth and excitement for football across North America. Having doubled in volume in five years and the number two beer brand by volume in the U.S., Michelob Ultra is well-positioned to grow alongside the tournament which promises some of the most anticipated matchups between 16 teams representing South, Central and North Americas.

"AB InBev's partnership with CONMEBOL Copa América and Messi joining Team Ultra is a celebration of our shared passion for football," said Marcel Marcondes, Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev. "Football brings people together and is a key passion point for our consumers, we are excited to celebrate our shared passion with global football icon Lionel Messi a perfect pairing of a superior athlete with our superior light beer."

"We are pleased with the partnership with AB InBev, a company that aims to provide meaningful experiences to fans by promoting the world's most popular sport. We share the vision of working with a focus on people who enjoy football and doing so with passion and dedication," stated Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.

Michelob Ultra, along with select local AB InBev brands, will support the tournament with cohesive brand experiences across participating countries. In the U.S., the brand will be integrated into stadium and training facilities, host special activations at Fan Fest events, as well as the Superior Player of the Match Trophy and locker room celebrations.

