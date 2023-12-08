The "Switzerland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Switzerland Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $1.58 billion by 2028 from $1.04 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

This report analyses the Switzerland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Some key investors in the Switzerland data center market include Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, STACK infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, and Green, among others. The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying major operators in the market. Some include Arup, Bassler Hofmann, cpcm, DPR Construction, ffbk Architekten, Gruner, ISG, and Kirby Group Engineering.

The Switzerland data center market is experiencing robust growth driven by technology penetration, data traffic surge, and proactive government initiatives. The "Digital Switzerland" strategy introduced by the Federal Council outlines priorities, including digital-friendly laws, healthcare digitization, and digital sovereignty, driving data center growth. The Swiss government is actively promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources through various initiatives. The Swiss Data Center Association (SDCA) is part of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, which aims to contribute to Europe's 2050 goal of achieving climate neutrality.

Regarding cloud computing, Switzerland is witnessing a robust presence from industry giants such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. These companies have established a significant foothold in the Swiss market, leveraging their advanced cloud technologies to serve businesses and consumers.

Switzerland's data protection landscape is characterized by stringent laws and regulations, which extend to compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This comprehensive approach to data security guarantees the confidentiality and integrity of data housed and managed within Swiss data centers.

The Switzerland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Switzerland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Switzerland by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Switzerland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2022 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Switzerland

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Switzerland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 56

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

Coverage: 18+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Switzerland

Market Revenue Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC Corporation

Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

Arcos'arre Architecture

Arup

Bassler Hofmann

cpcm

DPR Construction

ffbk Architekten

Gruner

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Steiger Concept

Turner Townsend

Webuild Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Green

STACK Infrastructure

Swisscom

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Zurich

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers

Economizers Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core Shell Development

Installation commissioning Services

Engineering Building Design

Fire Detection Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Zurich

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qsnzb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231208630150/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900