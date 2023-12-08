Anzeige
CNH Industrial: New Holland First Fully Electric Mini Excavator Displayed at SITEVI 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2023 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, has unveiled its very first full-electric mini excavator model.

The E15X Electric Power full-electric Mini Excavator was showcased at SITEVI 2023 in Montpellier, France (28-30 November).

SITEVI is the international exhibition for the vine, wine, fruit, and olive growing sectors.

It is the first introduction resulting from the acquisition of Sampierana S.p.A., an Italian company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of earthmoving machines.

The new range excels in terms of width, design, versatility, innovation, comfort, and performance. The machine's extremely compact dimensions enable it to access the tightest spaces, making it the ideal machine to work indoors. Autonomy is also guaranteed for a full eight-hour working day, with one-hour fast charge.

As a zero-emission vehicle with very low operating noise, it is ideal for working in areas with emissions and noise restrictions. The machine is well suited for a wide variety of applications, from agriculture and horticulture to landscaping, general digging, and demolition tasks in indoor or confined workspaces.

Its environmental credentials are further enhanced by its use of eco-friendly biological hydraulic oil, which also extends service intervals, and by the use of cobalt-free lithium batteries.

The efficiency of the E15X Electric Power Mini Excavator demonstrates CNH's firm commitment to a more sustainable future through precision technology.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

