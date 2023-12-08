Anzeige
Freitag, 08.12.2023
WKN: A2JAZ0 | ISIN: SE0006913497 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AK
Frankfurt
08.12.23
15:02 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.12.2023 | 16:22
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Spiffbet AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (650/23)

Spiffbet AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic Growth
Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application, conditional on the
admission to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market Nordic SME, and decided to
delist the shares in Spiffbet AB once they have been unconditionally admitted
to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market Nordic SME. 


Short name:   SPIFF    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006913497
----------------------------
Order book ID: 108517   
----------------------------


The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be December 21, 2023.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
