Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Spiffbet AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (650/23)

Spiffbet AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application, conditional on the admission to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market Nordic SME, and decided to delist the shares in Spiffbet AB once they have been unconditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market Nordic SME. Short name: SPIFF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006913497 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 108517 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be December 21, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB