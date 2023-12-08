Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Reach $2.4 Billion, by 2032 at 10.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing demand for smart appliances for garden maintenance by global consumers, along with the development of IOT enabled features is fueling the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robotic Lawn Mower Market by Range (Low-Range Robotic Lawn Mower, Medium-Range Robotic Lawn Mower, and High-Range Robotic Lawn Mower), End User (Residential User and Commercial User), and Distribution Channel (Retail and Online): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global robotic lawn mower market size was valued at $838.5 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5117

Prime determinants of growth

The robotic lawn mower market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for automation, rise in advancements for technology, and increase in popularity of online platforms. However, the rise in regular maintenance and repair costs restricts market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for rental robotic lawn mowers offers new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $838.5 million Market Size in 2032 $2.4 billion CAGR 10.9 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Range, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for automation Rise in advancements for technology Reduction in the labor costs Opportunities Increase in demand for rental robotic lawn mowers Growth in the adoption of internet of things Declining Cost of Batteries/Fuel Cells Restraints Less adoption in developing markets Regular maintenance and repair costs

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/64e274edbc38210d8eac6958c5995e56

The medium range robotic lawn mower segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on range, the medium range robotic lawn mower segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than half of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in residential and commercial spaces such as buildings, corporate spaces, sports centers, and public parks, which has fueled the requirement for medium range robotic lawn mowers.

The residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than three-fourths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the demand for low and medium range robotic lawn mowers in the residential sector due to the increased requirement for lawn care and maintenance.

The retail segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the distribution channel, the retail segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increased demand for ecologically friendly and sustainable robotic lawn mowers, which is being driven by the rising awareness of environmental challenges, is one of the main factors boosting retail sales.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing popularity in artificial intelligence for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency is among the primary factors driving the Europe robotic lawn mower market.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5117

Leading Market Players: -

Robert Bosch GmbH

Husqvarna AB

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A.

Stiga C S.a.r.l.

Andreas Holding AG & Co. KG

Positec Tool Corporation

Wiper S.R.L.

Suzhou Cleva Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the robotic lawn mower market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:

Lawn and Garden Water Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Canada Lawn and Garden Water Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Mexico Lawn and Garden Water Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Europe Lawn and Garden Water Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

France Lawn and Garden Water Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Lawn and Garden Water Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog:

https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-goods

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robotic-lawn-mower-market-to-reach-2-4-billion-by-2032-at-10-9-cagr-allied-market-research-302010148.html